Global Senna Leaf Extracts Market To Be Driven By Rising Awareness About The Health Benefits Of The Products Along With Its Ability To Help Speed Up The Process Of Weight Loss In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Senna Leaf Extracts Market Price, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global senna leaf extracts market, assessing the market based on its segments like product form, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.8%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 68 Billion

The increasing awareness of the health benefits of the products, along with its ability to help speed up the weight loss process, is driving the industry’s growth and is also likely to rise further in the forecast era. Due to its versatile medicinal properties and applications in various market segments, the senna leaf extract market is expected to see high growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

In North Africa, senna is a native plant, and both seeds and leaf extracts are used in herbal medicine. It is best known for its gastrointestinal cleansing properties, serves as a natural laxative and is mainly taken as a tablet, capsule or tea. In the herbal section of many natural food and grocery stores, Senna tea and supplements can be sold. Senna is a non-prescription laxative that has been approved by the FDA for use. It is also used for haemorrhoids, weight loss and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The forms of the product can be divided as follows:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Tablet/Capsules

Based on applications, the industry can be divided into:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dietary Supplement

• Food Additive

• Others

The regional markets for Senna Leaf Extracts include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Senna leaf extract has been shown to be effective in weightlessness and ideal for digestive disorders such as constipation therapy, providing considerable consumer demand for supplements for weight loss. In skin care and hair care, Senna leaf extracts are commonly used, so consumer demand for natural and herbal cosmetics products is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period. In the treatment of haemorrhoids and intestinal worms, Senna leaf extract has been shown to be helpful and is an excellent colon cleanser. It is also used in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. Senna leaf extract also helps in weight loss since it is low in calories and therefore increases the consumer’s appetite for fluid intake.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are NOW Health Group, Inc., Apex international, Bioprex Labs, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.Ltd. And Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

