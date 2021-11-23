Global Mostarda Market To Be Driven In Aid With Condiment Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mostarda Market Price Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mostarda market, assessing the market based on its segments like packing type, distribution channel, and major regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.3% (Condiment Market)

The growth of global mostarda market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for flavoured condiments. Further, the factors such as increasing health awareness in the consumers, demand for sugar free, artificial colour and preservative free products is pushing the growth further. Additionally, increasing utilisation of natural products and sweeteners pushes the growth further. The demand for the natural vitamin rich fruit juices over aerated drinks also aids to the growth. However, presence of high amount of fructose may act as a restraint for the mostarda market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Mostarda is an Italian candied fruit condiment prepared from fresh or dried fruit and mustard flavored syrup. Commercial product utilises mustard oil instead of mustard flavoured syrup. It is commonly known as mostarda di cremona or mostarda di frutta and has tangy, fruity and jam like flavours. Owing to the usage of mustard seeds and dried fruits it has a good shelf life.

Based on packaging type, the market is divided into:

• Jars

• Cans

• Bottles

• Others

Based on distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

The regional markets for mostarda include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, Europe is the largest shareholder in global mostarda market owing to the traditional usage of the product. Meanwhile, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to show significant growth due to increasing health concerns among consumers. Further, the expanding production capacity to meet the growing demand for natural juices, beverages and sweeteners are further expected to push the growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Valsana S.R.L, Sandro Vanini SA, Luigi Lazzaris & Figlio S.R.L. and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

