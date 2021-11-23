Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market To Be Driven By Rising Adoption Of Electric Vehicle Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Urinary Drainage Bags market, assessing the market based on its segments like usage, product type, capacity, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urinary-drainage-bags-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.68 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.1 billion

Urinary Drainage Bags is witnessing increase in growth due to increasing geriatric population, growing urinary infectious diseases, increase in several urological and gynecological surgeries, increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence. The global demand for urinary drainage bags is driven by a surge in geriatric populations suffering from chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, blindness, and end-stage renal diseases. In addition, leg bags are strongly favoured due to their advantages, such as ease of use and patient mobility allowance. Often, due to their compact nature, they can be conveniently placed along the legs.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urinary-drainage-bags-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Urinary drainage bag is a medical instrument to collect urine. A catheter (tube) that is inside your bladder is connected to your bag. Owing to urinary incontinence (leakage), urinary retention (not being able to urinate), surgery that made a catheter required, or another health issue. They are either small leg bags or night bags of large sizes. These are commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and centers of surgery. There can be disposable or reusable urinary drainage bags. Due to the risk of infection associated with reusable urinary drainage bags, the demand for disposable bags is strong.

By usage, the market is divided into:

Reusable

Disposable

Based on product, the industry can be segmented into:

Large Bags

Leg Bags

Others

The market is divided based on capacity into:

0-500 ml

500-1000 ml

1000-2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

Based on end use, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

With increasing mortality rate in the world due to increasing medical infrastructure, there is an increase in number of people in old age. Severe incontinence rapidly increases at the age between 70 and 80 years, thus increasing the demand of urinary drainage bags in world. The high demand for plastic urine drainage bags and the spike in choice over reusable urinary drainage bags is that they eliminate the risk of urinary tract infections. Furthermore, technical advances in the field of urological catheters offer major business opportunities.

Geographically, due to the presence of a large patient population, high healthcare spending, and the presence of major players in the region, the Americas is projected to dominate the global urinary drainage bag market. Due to the rising geriatric population, the presence of a large patient pool and the rapid improvement of healthcare reforms, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for urinary drainage bags.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Amsino International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Flexicare (Group) Limited, Manfred Sauer GmbH among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Serum Free Media Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/serum-free-media-market

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/prothrombin-complex-concentrate-pcc-market

Guidewires Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/guidewires-market

Precision Medicine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/precision-medicine-market

Empty Capsules Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/empty-capsules-market

Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/point-of-care-poc-diagnostic-market

Operating Table Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/operating-table-market

Urinary Catheters Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urinary-catheters-market

Power Assist Wheelchair Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/power-assist-wheelchair-market

Surgical Sutures Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-sutures-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviors. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Max Smith, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-urinary-drainage-bags-market-to-be-driven-by-rising-adoption-of-electric-vehicle-across-the-globe-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026/