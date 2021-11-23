Global Acesulfame Potassium Market To Be Driven By Rising Health Awareness And Increasing Diabetes Cases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Acesulfame Potassium Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acesulfame potassium market, assessing the market based on its segments like application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2021): – USD 0.15 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): – 2% (Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market)

An increase in the demand for artificial food sweetening elements and the increasing concern for health are anticipated to bode well for the acesulfame potassium market growth. Acesulfame potassium is scientifically known to be an improved alternative relative to other types of artificial sweeteners as it inhibits reaction to other elements of a product while preserving its nutritional qualities and shelf life. The disadvantages of other artificial sweeteners, including tooth decay, insomnia, obesity, and the risk of heart problems and diabetes, are expected to help the demand for acesulfame potassium expand at a steady CAGR in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Acesulfame potassium is an odourless, crystalline powder, which is derived from acetic acid. Acesulfame potassium is low in calories, stable at high temperatures and soluble in water, and has a long shelf life. In the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, acesulfame potassium is 200 times sweeter than sugar. That is why it is commonly used as a sugar substitute or artificial sweetener and flavouring agent.

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Table Top Sweeteners

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

It is anticipated that the growing application of food additives and increasing customer health consciousness will bode well for the global demand for acesulfame potassium. Currently, potassium acesulfame is used in over four thousand items around the world. Acesulfame potassium is licenced for use in candies, chewing gums, tabletop sweeteners, foods, blends of dessert and dairy products, alcoholic beverages, baked goods, syrups, refrigerated and frozen sweets, and sweet sauces and toppings in the United States. In addition, the global incidence of diabetes for all age groups was estimated to be 2.7 percent in 2000 and is expected to increase to 4.3 percent in 2030. It is expected that the total number of people with diabetes will increase from 170 million in 2001 to 367 million in 2028. Therefore, leading to more consumer having a varied diet by regulating the intake of sugar with synthetic sweeteners while closely controlling their sugar intake.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Celanese Corp., HYET Sweet B.V., Vitasweet Co.,LTD, Fengchen Group Co.,Ltd, and Geleriya Products, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

