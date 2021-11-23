Latin America Sage Herb Extract Market To Grow During 2021-2026, Driven By Applications In The Food And Cosmetic Industries

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Extracto de Hierba de Salvia, Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por naturaleza, forma, canal de distribución, uso final, y regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Sage Herb Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on nature, form, distribution channel, end use, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X %

The market for sage herb extract in Latin America is witnessing growth due to the rising product applications in the cosmetics industry. Owing to its antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, sage herb extract is employed as a component in various cosmetic and skincare products. It is also rich in vitamin A and antioxidants, due to which it is used to combat the signs of aging, protect the skin, and promote healthy and strong hair and scalp. Additionally, factors such as the product’s popularity in the food and beverage industry because of its flavoring and seasoning properties, the rising awareness among people about its numerous health benefits and the growth of the herbal medicine industry are also expected to provide an impetus to the sage herb extract market in the region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sage extract is used as an herbal remedy to treat many ailments such as inflammations and infections of the mouth and throat and digestive disorders. It is also used to add flavor to food and finds many applications in cosmetics and skincare products.

By nature, the market is bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on form, the industry is divided into:

Powder

Liquid

Based on distribution channel, the industry is segmented into:

Direct

Indirect

By end-use, the industry is classified into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

The increasing use of sage herb extract in herbal medicine to treat many ailments such as sore throat, fever, upset stomach, etc., is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness among people regarding the various health benefits of the product and its application as a culinary ingredient in the food industry also encourage growth. Sage herb extract further finds many uses in the cosmetic and personal care industry and is also valuable for aromatherapy which is expected to boost the industry growth in Latin America.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Sibelius Limited

Bio Botanica, Inc.

Swanson Health Products, Inc.

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

