Latin America Strawberry Powder Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 4% During 2021-2026, Driven By Extensive Applications In The Food And Beverage Industry

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Polvo de Fresa, Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo, la aplicación, el canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, hace un seguimiento de las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Strawberry Powder Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type, application, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-polvo-de-fresa/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The strawberry powder market in Latin America is stimulated by the rising product applications in food and beverages, such as ice creams, smoothies, yogurt, chocolates, jams and preserves, juices, bakery goods, and desserts. It is also infused into sports and nutritional drinks and protein powder.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-polvo-de-fresa

The product’s long shelf life, easy transportation, and convenience provide further impetus to the market. Moreover, its greater incorporation owing to its health benefits is further stimulating the industry growth. For instance, it is widely used to improve bone health, boost the immune system, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and enhance skin quality. In addition, the healthy eating trends and growing preference for organic products also impact the market positively.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Strawberry powder is obtained through methods like freeze-drying and spray drying of raw strawberries. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and helps lower the risk of chronic diseases, such as metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

By type, the market is classified into:

Organic

Conventional

By application, the market is divided into:

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Others

By distribution channel, the industry is segmented into:

Direct

Indirect

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

There is a growing consumer preference for convenience and on-the-go food products such as cereal bars and cornflakes. This trend is driven by the fast-paced life and hectic schedules which leave very little time for consumers to cook food. Moreover, with more people becoming aware of the need to maintain good health, the sales for sports and nutrition drinks are also witnessing a surge. These factors are escalating the demand for strawberry powder which finds extensive applications in the food and beverage industry. Besides, the rising use of strawberry powder in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals is expected to invigorate the industry growth further during the forecast period.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

Saipro Biotech Private Limited

LYO Food Sp. z.o.o.

NATUREX SA

Sunspray Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd.

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Suplementos Proteicos – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-suplementos-proteicos

Mercado Español de Sopa – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-espanol-de-sopa

Mercado Latinoamericano de Comida Rápida – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-comida-rapida

Mercado Latinoamericano de Cerveza Artesanal – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-cerveza-artesanal

Mercado Colombiano de Aceite de Palma – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-colombiano-de-aceite-de-palma

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Chris Smiths, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Referral Link – https://www.marketreport.us/latin-america-strawberry-powder-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-during-2021-2026-driven-by-extensive-applications-in-the-food-and-beverage-industry/