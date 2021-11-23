Latin America Dairy Alternative Market To Grow Significantly During 2022-2027, Propelled By Lactose-Intolerant Population, Growing Trend Of Veganism And New Product Launches

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Alternativas Vegetales a los Lácteos, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la fuente, formulación, aplicación, canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Dairy Alternative Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on source, formulation, application, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2021)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): X%

Consumers in the region are increasingly shifting towards plant-based foods and beverages and dairy-free products due to rising lactose intolerance and milk allergies. Countries like Mexico and Brazil have a high percentage of lactose-intolerant consumers; hence vegan or plant-based options are generating significant interest. Moreover, the emerging trend of veganism coupled with people’s increased knowledge of animal rights is leading to a growing preference for vegan diets, thereby contributing to the growth of the dairy alternative market in Latin America. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and dietary trends also support the demand for dairy alternatives.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

By source, the market is segmented in:

Soy

Almond

Rice

Coconut

Oatmeal

Hemp

Others

Based on formulation, the industry is classified into:

Simple

Flavored

By application, the industry is divided into:

Milk

Ice creams

Cheese

Yogurt

Creamers

Others

The distribution channels covered in the report include:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Health Stores

Online

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

Key factors driving the growth of the dairy alternative industry in Latin America are the increasing lactose intolerant population and rising allergies or sensitivity to milk and milk products. The industry has grown significantly over the last five years, with almond, soy and coconut products gaining tremendous popularity. The market is also witnessing a growing desire to consume plant-based diets among consumers. Moreover, the escalating number of health-conscious consumers, rising disposable incomes, and the expansion of online selling platforms invigorate the market growth further.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Kerry Inc.

Nestlé

Danone S.A.

The Döhler Group

SunOpta Inc.

The WhiteWave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Plant Based Milk

Daiya Foods Inc

Others

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

