Latin America Pink Himalayan Salt Market Growth 2022-2027 Stimulated By Multiple Health Benefits And Rising Use As A Substitute For Common Salt To Reduce Sodium Intake

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Sal Rosa del Himalaya, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Pink Himalayan Salt Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing on the basis of distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2021)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): X%

Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of pink Himalayan salt and the growing popularity of organic food products are some of the factors driving the growth of the Latin American market for pink Himalayan salt. Furthermore, the rising cases of chronic diseases and the increasing prevalence of high blood pressure and hypertension encourage individuals to consume mineral salts, thus contributing to the overall growth of the target industry.

Additionally, rapid urbanization and globalization in the region’s emerging economies such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are further accelerating the demand for specialty Flavours and spices in a variety of cuisines, thereby boosting demand for pink Himalayan salt.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience store

Online

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

There are various health benefits of pink Himalayan salt which are increasing its consumption among the consumers. Many people consider this salt to be “pure” salt. It is also a healthier alternative to regular salt due to the inclusion of trace minerals that are helpful for one’s good health. Moreover, it has a lower sodium content per serving than regular table salt. Therefore, increasing health consciousness and awareness of the salt’s multiple benefits is propelling the market in Latin America. Furthermore, nowadays, consumers tend to experiment with new and unique flavours outside of their regional cuisines, which further augments the demand for this salt.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

Morton Salt, Inc.

Frontier Co-op.

McKenzie’s Foods

McCormick & Company Inc

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

