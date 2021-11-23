Latin America Terpineol Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.8% During 2021-2026, Driven By Applications In The Flavor And Fragrance Industry

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Terpineol, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado de terpineol en América Latina, evaluando el mercado por la aplicación, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, hace un seguimiento de las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado, analizando los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y Porter de las cinco Fuerzas.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Terpineol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market for terpineol in Latin America, assessing the market based on the application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

The market for terpineol in Latin America is driven by the growth of the flavor and fragrance industry. The increasing demand for beauty and perfume products brings lucrative growth opportunities to the market in this region. Moreover, terpineol finds applications in chemical and household products. For example, it is used in disinfectants, household cleaning products, and polishes. Besides this, it is used as a high-grade solvent and as a plasticizer for epoxy resin.

The rising applications of alpha-terpineol in food and beverages, such as dairy products, baked goods, condiments, chewing gum, and candies, also propel the market. In addition, due to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-proliferative properties, it is also widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. Hence, the growing consumption of terpineol across various industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Terpineol monocyclic monoterpene tertiary alcohols. The five common isomers are alpha-, beta-, gamma-, delta-terpineol, and terpinen-4-ol. Terpineol is found naturally in a wide variety of plants, including cannabis, linden flowers, eucalyptus sap, and pines. As it exudes a pleasant smell, it is popularly used in aromas, cosmetics, perfumes, soaps, lotions, essential oils, among many others.

By application, the market is classified into:

Antioxidant

Disinfection

Solvent

Perfumes

Pharmaceuticals

Flavouring Agent

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

Rising population, increasing disposable income, and high purchasing power lead to greater demand for cosmetics and beauty products, thereby escalating the demand for terpineol in Latin America. Moreover, with the rising popularity of aromatherapy and growth of the perfumery industry, the demand for terpineol has increased manifold. It is also observed that more people today have become aware of beauty products which is also a growth simulating factor for the market. Furthermore, rising product applications in other industries, including food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceuticals, are anticipated to propel market growth.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

Socer Brasil Indústria e Comércio Ltda.

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

EcoGreen International Group Limited

Workwell

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

