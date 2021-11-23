Latin America Warehousing And Storage Market To Grow Considerably During 2021-2026, Driven By Growing E-Commerce And Rising Adoption Of Automation And IoT

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Depósito y Almacenamiento, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo de almacenes, la propiedad, el uso final, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, hace un seguimiento de las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Warehousing and Storage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on the type of warehouses, ownership, end use, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

The warehousing and storage market in Latin America is stimulated by the growth and expansion of the e-commerce industry, rising trade activity, and the growing demand of enterprises for efficient storage and inventory management. Moreover, greater investments and adoption of IoT and automation coupled with infrastructural development also promote industry growth.

Furthermore, the demand for refrigerated warehousing and storage is escalating as there is a high demand for perishable food products in the region. Besides this, the pharmaceutical industry also requires cold storage and warehousing to meet the strict temperature requirements of different drugs.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Warehousing and storage are essential elements of the supply chain. Warehousing refers to the act or the process of storing goods in a storage place called a warehouse. On the other hand, storage refers to the method of stocking something. The commodities such as raw materials, finished and semi-finished products and import and export goods are stored to make them available to the end-users as and when required, thereby allowing a continuous flow of manufacturing and distribution activities.

By type of warehouses, the market is bifurcated into:

General Warehousing and Storage

Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

Farm Product Warehousing and Storage

Others

Based on ownership, the market is divided into:

Private Warehouses

Public Warehouses

Bonded Warehouses

Based on end use, the market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverage

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

There is a growing demand for frozen food due to fast-paced lifestyles and the increasing consumption of convenience food. This is contributing to a rising need for refrigerated warehouses and storage facilities across the region.

Furthermore, technological advancement has given this industry a major boost as automation and greater adoption of mobile technologies have made it possible to track warehouse operations. These technologies have also facilitated a reduction in labor and time and fostered the growth of the warehousing and storage industry. Additionally, the R&D activities and the increasing employment of information technology (IT) solutions and software are expected to provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

DHL International GmbH

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

