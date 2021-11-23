Latin America Vegetable Protein Market is Witnessing Growth due to New Product Launches, Rising Trend of Veganism and Shift Towards Plant-Based Diets

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Proteína Vegetal, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la fuente, el tipo, la forma, el uso final y las regiones. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Vegetable Protein Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on source, type, form, end use and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-proteina-vegetal/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The vegetable Protein market in Latin America is evolving, aided by rising health-consciousness among consumers. Furthermore, there has been an increasing inclination of consumers towards plant-based proteins attributed to emerging trends of veganism and flexitarianism and rising expenditure on healthy products. In addition, new product launches over the past several years have further helped the market to grow.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-proteina-vegetal

There is also a considerable increase in the demand for nutritious snacks and plant-based protein drinks due to consumers’ changing lifestyles and hectic schedules. Moreover, increasing advancements in the food processing sector, the emergence of new players and the launch of protein-rich products will further aid the industry’s growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segments

By source, the market is divided into:

Soy

Hemp

Rice

Pea

Potato

Oatmeal

Chickpea

Others

Based on type, the market is distributed into:

Isolated

Concentrated

Textured

By form, it is bifurcated into:

Dry

Liquid

According to end use, the market is evaluated and segmented into:

Food

Feed

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Latin America

Market Trends

Vegetable protein is gaining momentum in the region, thereby providing ample growth opportunities for key industry players. With increasing health awareness, an ‘eating clean’ trend is on the rise, owing to which consumers are inclining more towards plant-based proteins than animal proteins. These are also considered a more palatable option due to the rise in dairy intolerance among consumers.

The rising preference of consumers towards cruelty-free products and accelerating demand for eco-friendly alternatives to animal protein/food products is surging the demand for vegetable protein in the region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of plant-based diets is projected to create further growth opportunities in the prognostic period.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BENEO GmbH

Coöperatie AVEBE U.A.

Roquette Frères

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

Related Reports

Mercado Español de Sopa – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-espanol-de-sopa

Mercado Latinoamericano de Suplementos Proteicos – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-suplementos-proteicos

Mercado Latinoamericano de Productos sin Gluten – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-productos-sin-gluten

Mercado Español del Café – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-espanol-del-cafe

Mercado Latinoamericano de Omega 3 – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-omega-3

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Alice Addy, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Referral Link- http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in/latin-america-vegetable-protein-market-is-witnessing-growth-due-to-new-product-launches-rising-trend-of-veganism-and-shift-towards-plant-based-diets/