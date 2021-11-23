Latin America Cybersecurity Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% During 2021-2026, Driven by Rising Cases of Cyberattacks and Growing Adoption of IoT Devices

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Ciberseguridad, Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el componente, la implementación, el tipo de seguridad, el tamaño de la organización, el uso final, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Cybersecurity Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on component, deployment, security type, organization size, end use, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-ciberseguridad/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 11%

The market for cybersecurity in Latin America is witnessing robust growth due to the rising cases of cybercrime. Moreover, since people today have multiple devices and internet penetration is increasing at an alarming rate, the demand for cybersecurity is also surging to protect sensitive information, programs, and software.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-ciberseguridad

The arrival of the COVID-19 has shifted many business operations, classes, meetings, courses, and official communications online. This has increased the number of cyberattacks and, therefore, has supported market growth considerably.

The market is also aided by the development of multi-factorial authentication techniques such as two-step authentication, which help the users minimize the risk of cyberattacks. Furthermore, with new technologies coming into the market landscape, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, the market demonstrates huge growth potential in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cybersecurity protects systems, networks, programs, software and hardware from digital attacks or internet-based attacks. Cybersecurity strategies are used to prevent attackers from accessing, altering, deleting, or destroying data or any other kind of sensitive information, extorting money from users, or interrupting business processes. With increased digitalization and a growing number of devices, cybersecurity has become the need of the hour.

By component, the market is classified into:

Solution Threat Intelligence Encryption Data Loss Prevention Firewall Unified Threat Management Antivirus/Antimalware Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems Disaster Recovery Web Filtering Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation Others

Services Professional Services Managed Security Services



By cloud, the industry is segmented into:

Cloud

On-Premises

Others

By security type, the industry is divided into:

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Network Security

Data Security

Infrastructure Protection

Others

By organization size, the market is fragmented into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Others

By end use, the market is classified into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

Due to the increasing popularity and use of the cloud to simplify data storage and provide remote server access, there are increasing risks of data theft, which propels the need for adopting privacy and data protection protocols. Moreover, attackers are developing new and innovative ways to hack systems and carry out digital theft; hence, the complexity and sophistication of cyber attackers are growing. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for cybersecurity.

Furthermore, the proliferation of IoT devices has also expanded the scope of attacks for cybercriminals. This is allowing many companies to undertake cybersecurity solutions that are enhancing industry growth.

The growing number of collaborations and mergers by key industry players are expected to bolster the market growth. In addition, the rising investment by governments in internet security solutions coupled with the developments in the cybersecurity field are also projected to propel the industry forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

BAE Systems plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Cyber Ark Software Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Intel Security

IBM Corporation

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Casa Inteligente – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-casa-inteligente

Mercado Latinoamericano de Cámaras Vestibles – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-camaras-vestibles

Mercado Latinoamericano de Realidad Virtual – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-realidad-virtual

Mercado Latinoamericano de Publicidad Móvil – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-publicidad-movil

Mercado Latinoamericano de Billetaje Inteligente – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-billetaje-inteligente

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Alice Addy, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Referral Link- http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in/latin-america-cybersecurity-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-during-2021-2026-driven-by-rising-cases-of-cyberattacks-and-growing-adoption-of-iot-devices/