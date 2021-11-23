Latin America Redundant Array Of Independent Disks (RAID) Market At An Emerging Stage, Driven By Growing Demand For Digital Content Storage Capacity By Companies During 2021-2026

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Matriz Redundante de Discos Independientes (RAID), Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el nivel, el tipo, el uso final, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on level, type, end-use, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The market for redundant array of independent disks in Latin America is at a developing stage, stimulated by a growing demand for data storage. Moreover, as RAID systems employ small-capacity disk drives to store high volumes of data, one is witnessing a high demand for digital content storage from both small and large enterprises.

Undeniably, the wide variety of benefits offered by RAID systems are further generating a high demand for them. Their properties, such as the ability to store large amounts of data, provide high data reliability and availability of backup in the case of data loss, systemic failure, or other technical glitches, drive the product’s demand in the market.

Furthermore, with increased digitalization and ongoing technological development, the need for data reliability is rising significantly. This, in turn, is expected to boost the market for RAID in this region as it minimizes the risk of data loss. In addition, the ease of deployment of operations related to data storage is also a growth-stimulating factor.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Redundant array of independent disks (RAID) allows users to store the same data in different places on multiple disks or solid-state drives, which results in the preservation of data in the event of a drive failure. Through a balanced overlapping of input/output operations, RAID boosts performance and increases fault tolerance. There are different RAID levels that describe how data is distributed across the devices.

By level, the market is divided into:

RAID 0

RAID 1

RAID 5

RAID 6

RAID 10

Others

Based on type, the market is classified into:

Hardware

Software

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into:

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

Lenovo Group Limited

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Cooperation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

