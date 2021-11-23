Latin America Arylamine Market to be Propelled by Increasing Demand from the End Use Industries During 2021-2026

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Arilamina, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la aplicación y las regiones. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Arylamine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on application and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-arilamina/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The arylamine industry in Latin America is expected to experience growth due to escalating demand from the end-use industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and polymer. The rising prevalence of life-threatening diseases and the application of arylamines in drug development and research fields drive the market. Moreover, the growing middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes are anticipated to boost the production of pigments and dyes for hair dye, textile, and plastic products, thereby encouraging the growth of the arylamine industry. In addition, the industry is projected to propel forward with the growing demand for arylamines as a raw material in the production of pesticides.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-arilamina

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Arylamines refer to a group of amines, in which one or more hydrogen atoms of ammonia are substituted by an aromatic group or groups. They are used in epoxy polymers, rubber, chemical products, pesticides, fungicides, pharmacology, etc.

By application, the market is classified into:

Agrochemicals

Chemicals

Plastic and Rubber

Dyeing

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

The rising demand for cosmetics and hair dyes due to the consumers’ rising disposable incomes and growing need for pigments and dyes in textile and plastics industries are stimulating the market growth of arylamines. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is further leading to the production of advanced medicines, which propels the demand for arylamines as they are used as an intermediate in drug development. Furthermore, the industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period with the growing pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing companies in Latin America.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc.

WeylChem International GmbH

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Wanhua Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Estireno – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-estireno

Mercado Latinoamericano de Fluoruro de Aluminio – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-fluoruro-de-aluminio

Mercado Latinoamericano de Aminas – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-aminas

Mercado Latinoamericano de Cantaxantina – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-cantaxantina

Mercado Latinoamericano de Aceites Esenciales – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-aceites-esenciales

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Alice Addy, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Referral Link- http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in/latin-america-arylamine-market-to-be-propelled-by-increasing-demand-from-the-end-use-industries-during-2021-2026/