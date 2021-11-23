Latin America Non-Dairy Creamer Market to Witness Significant Growth During 2021-2026, Aided by Growing Lactose Intolerant Population and Rising Demand for Dairy Alternatives

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Crema no Láctea, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por forma, tipo, sabor, aplicación, y regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin American Non-Dairy Creamer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on form, type, flavour, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The non-dairy creamer market in Latin America is experiencing growth due to consumers’ changing consumption habits, the increasing demand for convenience products and rising innovation by manufacturers in terms of flavors and base. Furthermore, the growing number of lactose-intolerant people in this region also creates a demand for dairy alternatives, which encourages market growth. For instance, there is a high prevalence of lactose intolerance in Brazil and Mexico, which impacts the demand for non-dairy creamer positively. In addition, the development of plant-based creamers devoid of casein, which is attracting the vegan population, is further expected to stimulate the product’s market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Non-dairy creamers serve as a substitute for milk or cream as an additive to beverages such as tea, coffee, hot chocolate, etc. They are, therefore, commonly referred to as tea whiteners or coffee whiteners. With time, these creamers have added sweeteners and flavors such as vanilla, hazelnut or Irish cream, and the versions of low-calorie and low fat are contributing to their rising demand in the market.

By form, the market is divided into:

Powder

Liquid

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Low Fat NDC

Medium Fat NDC

High Fat NDC

Based on flavour, the market is bifurcated into:

French Vanilla

Caramel

Hazelnut

Irish Crème

Others

According to the application, the industry is divided into:

Coffee

Milk Tea

Baking Food

Drinks and Candy

Instant Cereals

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

One of the key trends is the rising lactose intolerance in Latin America, due to which a large number of consumers are shifting towards non-dairy creamer. Moreover, changing lifestyles and rising disposable incomes have led to the growth in the consumption of processed and convenient foods, which, in turn, is driving the consumption of non-dairy creamer. In addition, product innovations and the introduction of new flavors also provide an impetus to the market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and the growing trend of veganism are expected to boost the demand for plant-based creamers devoid of casein. There is also a rising preference for allergen-free and plant-based additives in the beverage segment, which further stimulates the industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Nestlé

Cargill, Incorporated

The Whitewave Foods Company

Rich Products Corporation

Friesland Campina Kievit

Dean Foods

Danone S.A.

Super Group Ltd.

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

