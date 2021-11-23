Latin America Thyme Oil Market to Grow at a CAGR of Around 7% during 2021-2026, Stimulated by the Rising Applications in the Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical Industries

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano del Aceite de Tomillo Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la naturaleza, el tipo, la aplicación, el canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Thyme Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on nature, type, application, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

The thyme oil market in Latin America has been registering considerable growth due to the rising applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Thyme oil is widely being used in cough syrups, ointments, lozenges, perfumes, cosmetics and skincare products, among many others. Moreover, the food industry also provides growth opportunities for the market as thyme oil finds applications as a flavoring agent in bakery products, sweets, beverages, etc. and as a natural preservative.

The rising awareness regarding the product’s diverse range of health benefits further augments the industry’s growth. In addition, the improving living standards, rising per capita expenditure on cosmetics and the growing trend of aromatherapy are expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Thyme oil is obtained from the thyme plant (Thymus Vulgaris) through the method of steam distillation. It is usually yellow or dark reddish-brown and has an aromatic odor. Due to its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, thyme oil is highly beneficial in reducing inflammation in the body, combatting foodborne bacteria, cough and other respiratory problems, and treating acne and other skin-related problems.

By nature, the market is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on type, the market is segmented into:

Red Thyme Oil

White Thyme Oil

Others

Based on application, the market is classified into:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food Products

Fragrance

Others

By distribution channels, the industry is segmented into:

Direct

Indirect

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Market Trends

Thyme oil has been found to have a wide variety of health benefits. It is used to treat many skin problems, cough and respiratory problems and promotes hair growth, improve intestinal health and support the immune system, among other benefits. Moreover, it is also known for its anti-spasmodic properties, which subsequently promotes cardiac health. The growing awareness regarding these health benefits and the increasing usage of thyme oil in the formulation of several pharmaceutical products are factors catalysing the market growth. In addition, the surging demand for products with natural ingredients is also a growth-inducing factor.

One is also witnessing the growth of the fragrance industry in Latin America, which is contributing to increasing demand for thyme oil as it is used to provide aroma in deodorants, scented soaps, perfumes, and lotions, etc. Furthermore, the rising demand for cosmetics and skincare products where thyme oil is employed as a natural ingredient to cure acne, rashes, and other skin problems and rejuvenate skin also drives the market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Young Living Essential Oils

Ultra International B.V.

Edens Garden

NOW Health Group, Inc

Berjé Inc.

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

