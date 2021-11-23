Latin America Alternative Cancer Treatment Market to Grow Significantly During 2021-2026 Due to Rising Cancer Cases and Demand for Integrative Medicine

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Tratamientos Alternativos para el Cáncer, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo de terapia, el tipo de enfermedad, el uso final, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Alternative Cancer Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on therapy type, disease type, end-use, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-tratamientos-alternativos-para-el-cancer/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The popularity of alternative cancer treatments has been growing in Latin America owing to the rising incidence of several kinds of cancer in this region, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, prostate cancer, etc. Among these types, breast cancer and prostate cancer predominate in the region. In addition, the rising patient awareness levels and the growing demand for integrative health approaches for reducing treatment-related side effects, improving quality of life, and mitigating cancer symptoms are propelling the market growth. However, the lack of evidence for their efficacy act as a limiting factor for the market.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-tratamientos-alternativos-para-el-cancer

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Alternative cancer treatments include acupuncture, hypnosis, aromatherapy, exercise, music therapy, yoga, meditation, massage, among many others. These treatments do not form part of the conventional therapy and are gaining popularity as they are used to avoid and treat cancer at the initial stage or help to cope with the side effects and symptoms caused by cancer or cancer treatments, such as fatigue, anxiety, nausea and vomiting, stress, pain, etc.

By therapy type, the market is divided into:

Hormone Therapies

Acupuncture and Dietary Supplements

Others

Based on disease type, the market is divided into:

Gastrointestinal

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukaemia

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

By end-use, the market is bifurcated into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centre

Home Care

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Market Trends

In 2020, Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for around 1.47 million new cancer cases. Due to the rising prevalence of cancer cases in Latin America, alternative cancer treatments are increasingly becoming relevant to modern oncology.

Cancer patients often go through immense physical and psychological distress due to pain, cachexia, depression, anxiety, or fatigue; therefore, many frequently turn to alternative treatments to alleviate these symptoms. The key reasons for opting for such therapies are to enhance the body’s ability to fight cancer, promote healing processes, manage emotional and physical well-being, and improve the effectiveness of regular cancer therapy. There are many natural alternative and complementary therapies such as acupuncture which acts as supplemental treatment to cope with symptoms and side effects caused by cancer or cancer treatments, and chiropractic therapy that is used to help control pain, headaches and tension among cancer patients.

During the forecast period, increasing awareness regarding natural alternative and complementary therapies and the growing number of cancer patients incorporating acupuncture, medicinal plants, and other therapies will promote market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Innovative Medicine, LLC

Northwest Natural Health Clinic

Immunotherapy Institute

Georgia Cancer Specialists

Holistic Bio Spa

Pure Health Acupuncture LLC

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Cápsulas Vacías – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-capsulas-vacias

Mercado Latinoamericano de Marcapasos Cardíacos – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-marcapasos-cardiacos

Mercado Latinoamericano de Mamografía – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-mamografia

Mercado Latinoamericano de Oxigenoterapia – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-oxigenoterapia

Mercado Latinoamericano de Insulina Humana – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-insulina-humana

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Alice Addy, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.