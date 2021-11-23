Latin America Ginger Oil Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% During 2021-2026, Aided by Rising Demand in the Food and Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Aceite de Jengibre, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo, la tecnología de procesamiento, el canal de distribución, la aplicación, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Ginger Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type, processing technology, distribution channel, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The market for ginger oil in Latin America is growing owing to the increasing awareness regarding the product’s medicinal properties and the wide variety of benefits that it offers. For instance, it treats inflammation, alleviates pain, treats nausea and indigestion, improves skin, and promotes hair and scalp health.

Moreover, the product also plays an essential role in imparting flavor, color and aroma in the food and beverage industry. With the increasing preference for seasoned beverages and juices, the key players are trying to incorporate ginger oil as a natural ingredient or flavor in their products. Furthermore, ginger oil is becoming popular for developing low-calorie drinks and juices with functional properties. This is especially motivated by the rising prevalence of obesity and lifestyle disorders. Such rising applications of the product will contribute significantly to the industry growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ginger oil is extracted from the plant Zingiber officinale. It is a warm, spicy, energizing oil with a pungent smell and is known to exhibit a wide range of benefits due to which its finds applications in food, beverages, medicines, and skin and hair care. It is also employed as an essential oil in aromatherapy.

By type, the market is bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on processing technology, the market is divided into:

Steam Distillation

Cold Pressed

Carbon Dioxide Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Based on application, the report has segmented the market into:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

The growing consumer preference for natural therapies and healing remedies is leading to the rising popularity of aromatherapy and ayurvedic treatments. This, in turn, is stimulating the demand for ginger oil in medicines and essential oils that are used in such treatments. Moreover, the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry also positively influences the market for ginger oil. The product is being used to manufacture various cosmetics and personal care products as more people seek natural and organic products with minimum side effects on their skin. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has also changed consumers’ eating patterns and made them more health-conscious than ever. As a result, there is a rising demand for immunity-boosting products, which is expected to propel the ginger oil market growth during the forecast period.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

NOW Health Group, Inc.

doTERRA International, LLC

Mountain Rose Herbs

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

The Sydney Essential Oil Co.

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

