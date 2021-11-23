Latin America Whey Protein Concentrate Market to be Driven by Growing Health Consciousness, Adoption of Active Lifestyle and Introduction of New Products During 2021-2026

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “El Mercado Latinoamericano de Concentrado de Proteína de Suero Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la naturaleza, la composición, la forma, el uso final, el canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Whey Protein Concentrate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on nature, composition, form, end use, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The whey protein concentrates market in the Latin American region is propelled by consumers’ growing adoption of an active and healthy lifestyle. The product is a popular dietary supplement, and its demand is rising among the growing number of gym enthusiasts, bodybuilders, athletes, and health-conscious consumers who are consuming whey protein concentrate to supplement their need for protein diets.

Another prominent growth-stimulating factor is the growing applications of whey protein concentrate in cereals, nutrition bars, baked goods, confectionery products, processed cheese, infant formula, sports beverages, and muscle gain formulations. However, the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic impacted the sports nutrition market as many gyms were shut down temporarily, and athletic events were cancelled due to quarantine measures. Also, many consumers faltered in their regular sports supplement regimens. Yet, due to people becoming more conscious of their health and well-being than ever before, and with many individuals starting to follow a fitness regime at home, the demand for protein powder and other sports supplements experienced slow growth. With normalcy returning, the sports nutrition industry is expected to rebound, garnering support from the launch of innovative products, which will also impact the market for whey protein concentrates positively.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Whey protein is a mixture of proteins isolated from whey and is considered a complete protein as it contains a substantial amount of all nine essential amino acids. Whey protein concentrate is the cheapest and most common form of whey protein which is a byproduct of cheese production. It is considered a common bodybuilding supplement to optimize body function and increase muscle hypertrophy.

By nature, the market is bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on composition, the market is divided into:

WPC 35

WPC 50-79

WPC 80

Others

By form, the market is segmented into:

Powder

Cream

Based on end-use, the report segments the market into:

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula and Baby Foods

Food Processing

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Others

Various distribution channels include:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online

Others

Key regions covered in the report are:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

One of the major trends being witnessed is the rising focus on sports and performance-boosting products. The growing consumption of supplemental protein, nutritional snacks, and specialized nutritional drinks by gym-goers, athletes, and bodybuilders boosts the market. In addition, an increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses majorly attributing to changing lifestyles of people is encouraging the adoption of healthy and protein-rich diets along with a workout routine, which is also promoting the market. The demand for dairy products and pediatric foods has further contributed to the industry. R&D activities and new product launches by key players to expand their presence and consumer base will continue to support growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

LACTALIS Group

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Saputo Inc.

Glanbia plc

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Agropur cooperative

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

