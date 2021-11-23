Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market To Grow Considerably At 6.1% CAGR During 2021-2026, Aided By Growing Eco-Consciousness And Switch To Natural And Biodegradable Products

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “El Mercado Latinoamericano de Pañales Biodegradables, Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la materia prima, el uso final, el canal de distribución y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on raw material, end-use, distribution channel and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.1%

The biodegradable diapers market is gaining momentum in the Latin American region. With rising environmental concerns among the consumers and the growing need to minimize carbon footprints and enhance sustainability, the market is growing substantially. Moreover, there is an increasing inclination of the consumers towards natural products and ingredients, which is further pushing the market forward.

Moreover, since most disposable diapers are generated from plastic-based ingredients, they take a very long time to break down completely and also constitute chemicals such as sodium polyacrylate, dioxins, tributyltin, volatile organic compounds, dyes, fragrances, etc., which impacts human health negatively. Therefore, rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of conventional single-use diapers is compelling the consumers to switch to natural and biodegradable products, thereby contributing significantly to the demand for biodegradable diapers. In addition, the growing penetration of global players and brands is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Biodegradable diapers refer to the ones made up of biodegradable fibers like cotton, bamboo, starch, and other natural materials.

By raw material, the market is divided into:

Cotton / Wood Pulp

Bamboo

Starch

Others

Based on the end use, the market is segmented into:

Baby

Adults

According to the distribution channels, the market is divided into:

Pharmacies

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

The demand for biodegradable diapers is primarily increasing due to the rising environmental concerns among people. In addition, growing eco-consciousness among new parents further promotes industry growth. Moreover, the huge amount of untreated waste that plastic diapers add to landfills each year also augments the risk of polluting groundwater. Owing to this, an increasing number of consumers are considering the use of biodegradable diapers to be more sustainable in their approach.

Based on end-use, the baby segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 80% of the market share. Moreover, the online segment is the fastest-growing channel due to the growing penetration of online retail players in the region.

During the forecast period, the market is expected to be aided by the rising R&D activities in conjunction with innovations in product design and manufacturing. Furthermore, as consumers remain price-sensitive post the Covid-19 pandemic, the market growth will be driven by innovations that reduce operating costs by improving production processes and optimizing supply chain efficiencies.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

The Honest Company, Inc.

Kimberely-Clark Corporation

ABENA Group

M K Health Care Products Ltd

Attitude

DYPER Inc.

Ontex BV

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

