Mexico Vanilla And Vanillin Market Propelled By Rising Demand From The Food, Cosmetics And Personal Care Industries

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Mexicano de Vainilla y Vainillina, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el color del grano, la aplicación, el tipo, la forma, la materia prima, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Mexico Vanilla and Vanillin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on bean color, application, type, form, raw material, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The market is mainly stimulated by the growing use of vanilla and vanillin in confectionery and baked goods, frozen desserts, and other processed food products. Further, the product finds applications in the cosmetics and personal care and pharmaceutical segments as well. The antibacterial and antioxidant properties exhibited by vanilla extract, for instance, make it an ideal ingredient for acne treatment, and it also aids in cleansing the skin, thereby preventing pimples etc. Moreover, vanilla and vanillin are also popular among health-conscious consumers due to their low-calorie content and antioxidant properties.

The production of natural vanilla is low, with few producing countries, compared to the demand worldwide. This leads to volatile prices. The low prices and increasing production of synthetic vanilla have been discouraging the production of natural vanilla, with many farmers abandoning the plantations. However, with many countries still interested in the Mexican variety, vanilla farming is expected to be revived with government support and effective training interventions.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Vanilla is the second-most expensive spice after saffron as growing vanilla seed pods is labor-intensive. It is also one of the most famous spices in the world. Obtained from the pods of orchids belonging to the genus ‘Vanilla’, it exhibits antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-mutagenic properties. Vanilla shows a wide usage in the food, fragrance, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

By colour, the vanilla beans market is bifurcated into:

Red Beans

Black Beans

Based on application, the vanilla market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical products

Cosmetic products

Others

Based on type, the market is classified into:

Natural

Synthetic Lignin Vanillin Guaiacol Lignin Ethyl Vanillin



Based on form, the vanillin market is segmented into:

Powder

Paste

Extract

Others

By raw material, the report divides the market into:

Beans

Lignin

Guaiacol

Others

Based on application, the report segments the industry into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key regions covered include:

Baja California

Northern Mexico

The Bajío

Central Mexico

Pacific Coast

Yucatan Peninsula

Market Trends

One is witnessing a surging demand for vanilla and vanillin from the food industry. This is because it contains an exotic flavor and exquisite aroma. Due to the ongoing trend of natural ingredients, it is expected that food manufacturers use natural flavorings instead of artificial ones, thereby driving the demand for natural vanillin. The demand for the product is also being generated from the beverages segment as it is being used in alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. In addition, increasing awareness about the health benefits of vanilla, rising disposable incomes and growing consumer spending on vanilla-infused cosmetics and personal care products are also expected to support market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Solvay SA

Advanced Biotech

Evolva Holding SA

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

