Latin America Banana Flakes Market To Be Stimulated By Rising Health-Consciousness And Increasing Demand For Organic Food Products

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Copos de Plátano, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la naturaleza, el canal de distribución, la aplicación y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Banana Flakes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on nature, distribution channel, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%
Banana flakes are gaining popularity in the Latin American region. A growing health-consciousness among consumers is aiding the increasing adoption of healthier food habits. Due to this, the demand for organic food products like banana flakes is augmenting significantly. Moreover, there are numerous health benefits of consuming banana flakes, as they are low in fat and gluten content, which is furthering its demand in the region. In addition, the rising applications of the product in infant nutrition, snack, and bakery segments are expected to contribute further to the market growth in the coming years.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Banana flakes are derived from ripened bananas. These are a rich source of minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, and magnesium. Since these contain high amounts of fiber and potassium, these are highly consumed by health-conscious people.
Based on nature, the market is divided into:
- Organic
- Conventional
By distribution channel, the market is classified into:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
Based on application, the report covers:
- Beverages
- Food
- Others (Feed)
Key regions covered include:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Others
Market Trends
The market is expected to witness increasing demand for banana flakes owing to the rising healthy breakfast trends among the consumers in the region. Moreover, rising disposable incomes coupled with the growing awareness regarding the rich nutritional content and health benefits of banana flakes are also paving the way for the market’s growth.
Additionally, various food manufacturers are increasingly focusing on health-centric ingredients to cater to the evolving consumer needs, which is expected to stimulate market growth over the prognostic period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
- Diana Group
- Dermasal
- Z Natural Foods, LLC
- Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH
- Certifications Naturkostbar AG
- Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
