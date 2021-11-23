Latin America Shrimp Feed Market to Register Significant Growth during 2021-2026 due to Increasing Aquaculture Production and Demand for High-Quality Feed

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “El Mercado Latinoamericano de Alimentos para Camarones, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026″, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo, el ingrediente, el aditivo, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Shrimp Feed Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type, ingredient, additive, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-alimentos-para-camarones/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The market for shrimp feed in Latin America has been registering considerable growth due to the increasing aquaculture production owing to growing national and international market demands for seafood. Countries like Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, and Mexico account for a high concentration of aquaculture production. Moreover, shrimp farming represents one of the most significant forms of aquaculture production.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-alimentos-para-camarones

Increasing health consciousness and the rising demand for healthy shrimps is fueling the shrimp feed market growth. Other factors like the rise in disposable incomes of the consumers, improving shrimp farming practices, and increasing demand for high-quality feed are also propelling the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Shrimp feed fulfills the nutritional requirements of the shrimps and helps in their growth and development. In addition, it improves production cycles, harvest per unit area, and profitability while lowering environmental contamination due to shrimp farming.

By type, the market is divided into:

Starter

Grower

Finisher

Based on ingredients, the market is divided into:

Soybean Meal

Fish Meal

Wheat Flour

Fish Oil

Others

Based on additives, the market is bifurcated into:

Vitamins and Proteins

Fatty Acids

Antioxidants

Feed Enzymes

Antibiotics

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Ecuador

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Market Trends

One of the important trends being witnessed is that people are becoming increasingly inclined towards ready-to-eat food products due to their fast-paced lives and busy schedules. Thus, in such a scenario, the demand for easy-to-cook shrimp products is increasing, which in turn, is impacting the shrimp feed industry positively. In addition, changing dietary habits, health and wellness trends and growing demand for protein-rich food products are also contributing to the overall industry’s growth.

Moreover, growing research and development activities by key players of this industry, along with advances in feed manufacturing technologies, are expected to stimulate market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Cargill, Incorporated

Nutreco

BioMar Group

ADM Animal Nutrition

Alltech

Aller Aqua A/S

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

