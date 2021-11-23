Latin America Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Growth to be Aided by the Demand for Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “El Mercado Latinoamericano del Extracto de Hongo Reishi, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la naturaleza, la forma, el uso final, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado, analizando los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y Porter de las cinco Fuerzas.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin American Reishi Mushroom Extract Market 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on the nature, form, end-use, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The demand for reishi mushroom extract is emerging in the Latin American market due to the rising inclination of people towards plant-based and organic products. The desire to use plant components and their increasing utilization, especially in cosmetics and personal care products as well as in dietary supplements, is aiding the market growth in this region.

The high nutritional content of the mushroom and the various health benefits offered by the product further stimulate the growth of this industry. Reishi mushrooms are most known for their effects in strengthening the immune system and in combatting cancer. However, recently, they are being used to treat pulmonary diseases as well, and people consume them for several health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and respiratory diseases such as Asthma.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The reishi mushroom, also known as Ganoderma lucidum, is a fungus found in various hot and humid locations in Asia. It grows at the base of deciduous trees and offers various health benefits. Besides having anti-cancerous properties, it also boosts the immune system, maintains good heart health, controls blood sugar levels and fights against depression and fatigue. The reishi mushroom extract finds many applications in various segments including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, cosmetics, among many others.

By nature, the market is divided into:

Conventional

Organic

Others

Based on form, the market is divided into:

Liquid

Powder

Others

Based on end-use, the market is classified into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

In recent years, one has witnessed a change in the dietary habits of Latin Americans. Over time, they have not only become more conscious and aware of their health but have also begun incorporating healthy plant-based components in their daily diets. This trend is expected to increase the demand for products like reishi mushroom extracts, thereby fuelling the market growth in this region.

Increasing applications of reishi mushroom extract as a functional ingredient in the healthcare industry as well as in dietary supplements also promote market growth. Additionally, its increasing use as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry is bringing lucrative growth opportunities to the market in Latin America.

With constant research and development activities, new benefits of reishi mushrooms are being introduced in the market. This, in turn, is also expected to pave the way for market growth in the prognostic period.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the market are:

Bio Botanica, Inc.,

Nammex (North America Medicinal Mushroom Extracts)

Xi’an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Others

This report provides a detailed analysis of the key players, covering their competitive landscape and information on the latest developments, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions.

