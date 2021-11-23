Latin American Aromatherapy Market to Register Significant Growth due to Popularity of Alternative Therapies and Rising Awareness about Therapeutic Uses of Essential Oils

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Aromaterapia, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el modo de administración, la aplicación, el uso final, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, analizando los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y Porter de las cinco Fuerzas.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin American Aromatherapy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on the mode of delivery, application, end-use, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

The market for aromatherapy in Latin America has been registering growth due to the rising awareness about the advantages of alternative therapies and the increasing utilization of essential oils for therapeutical purposes. Since many essential oils have antifungal, antibacterial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory or antiseptic properties, they help treat various diseases and conditions, including skin disorders, inflammation, stress, cold and cough, digestion problems, depression, anxiety, etc.

Moreover, the growing incidence of lifestyle disorders and increasing preference for naturally developed products for treatment instead of other medications are also factors increasing the demand for aromatherapy among consumers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that uses aromatic substances, including essential oils. It is considered a form of alternative or complementary treatment that employs various products, including diffusers, inhalers, body oils, hot and cold compresses, etc., which can be used in isolation or combination. Since aromatherapy uses a wide variety of essential oils, it is sometimes known as essential oil therapy. These essential oils are extracted from plants and help in healing the mind, body, and spirit.

By mode of delivery, the market is divided into:

Topical Application

Aerial Diffusion

Direct Inhalation

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Relaxation

Skin and Hair Care

Pain Management

Cough and Cold

Insomnia

Scar Management

Others

Based on end-use, the market is bifurcated into:

Home Use

Spa and Wellness Centres

Hospitals and Clinics

Yoga and Meditation Centres

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Market Trends

Aromatherapy is increasingly being used for relaxation, stress and pain management, skin conditions, etc. One of the trends being witnessed is the inclination of people towards natural therapy and treatment to treat various disorders and skin problems. This trend has further gained impetus as the side effects of aromatherapy are negligible compared to certain medications. This rising preference for natural treatment options as a substitute to medications and medical treatments is therefore, stimulating the growth of the aromatherapy market in the region. Scar management is also another application segment that is experiencing growth as essential oils are effective in reducing scars caused due to surgery or accidents. Moreover, cancer patients also use aromatherapy as supportive care to reduce anxiety levels, stress, muscular tension, pain, and fatigue. Hence, the rising cancer prevalence in Latin America, such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, and thyroid cancer, will further increase aromatherapy demand during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Young Living Essential Oils

D-Terra Solutions

Mountain Rose Herbs

Frontier Co-op

Edens Garden Inc.

Florihana Distillerie

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

Biolandes

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

