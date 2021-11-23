Spain Luxury Furniture Market Registers Growth Due To Demand For Luxury Interior Furniture And Popularity In International Markets

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Español de Muebles de Lujo, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la materia prima, la aplicación, el tipo de diseño, el canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Spain Luxury Furniture Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on the raw material, application, design type, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-espanol-de-muebles-de-lujo/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The market for luxury furniture in Spain has been registering considerable growth due to consumers with increasing disposable incomes and improving lifestyles, who are becoming inclined to buy high-quality furniture involving the best workmanship. Rising spending on home improvement by consumers, renovation activities and construction projects also augment the demand for luxury interior furniture with increasing preference for exclusive designs for sofa sets, chairs, desks, etc. Other factors such as the growth of online retail, innovation and new product launches are also fuelling the market for luxury furniture in Spain.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-espanol-de-muebles-de-lujo

Furthermore, rising demand for Spanish luxury furniture in international markets is also bolstering the market growth. In general, Spain’s furniture industry is robust, having a strong presence in Europe. While many European countries like France, Portugal, and Germany are the major export destinations, spanish furniture has also gained prominence in the US, Mexico and Morocco. Such factors will considerably augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Luxury furniture is created by the best craftsmen and is made using the best materials with high-quality furnishing and elements. Luxury furniture maintains high-quality standards and is often expensive since the manufacturers try to preserve the luxury status and reputation of the brand.

By raw material, the market is divided into:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Plastics

Leather

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Residential Living Room and Bedroom Kitchen Bathroom Outdoor

Non-Residential Offices Hospitals Restaurants Others



Based on design, the market is bifurcated into:

Modern

Contemporary

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Conventional Furniture Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Key regions covered include:

Andalusia

Catalonia

Madrid

Valencian Community

Rest of Spain

Market Trends

One of the trends being witnessed right now is the demand for products that have the smallest environmental impact. This, in turn, is leading many furniture manufacturers, including the luxury ones, to integrate the value of sustainability in their products. Hence, the demand for eco-luxury furniture is expected to grow in the coming years.

The arrival of new and exclusive designs and customizable options are also providing a boost to the market. Moreover, many people are buying furniture online, leading to the development of the online retail segment. The growth of e-commerce is thus stimulating the Spanish luxury furniture industry. Rising demand for high-end furniture in hotels as well in the corporate and residential segments and continuously occurring innovations and developments are providing a positive direction to the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Soher S.A.

Colección Alexandra Intl, S.L.

EPOCA HOME INTERIORS S.L.

Ascensión Latorre S.L,

PICO SA

Others

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano del Aceite Cosmético – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-Latinoamericano-del-aceite-cosmetico

Mercado Mexicano de Productos de Aseo Masculino – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-mexicano-de-productos-de-aseo-masculino

Mercado Español de Productos de Higiene Femenina – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-espanol-de-productos-de-higiene-femenina

Mercado Latinoamericano de Cosméticos Veganos – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-cosmeticos-veganos

Mercado Latinoamericano de Materiales de Equipos de Protección Deportiva – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-materiales-de-equipos-de-proteccion-deportiva

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Alice Addy, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.