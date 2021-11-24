Brazil Generic Drugs Market to be Driven by Patent Expires and Supportive Government Initiatives during Forecast Period of 2021-2026

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado de Medicamentos Genéricos en Brasil, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis en profundidad del mercado de medicamentos genéricos de Brasil, evaluando el mercado en función del área de terapia, administración de medicamentos y canales de distribución. El informe analiza los factores claves de éxito y las limitaciones, rastrea las últimas tendencias y estudia su impacto en la industria en general. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores claves de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Brazil Generic Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Brazil generic drugs market, assessing the market based on therapy area, drug delivery and distribution channels. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

Brazil is a leading market for generic drugs in Latin America and provides potential growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing patent expires, rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are factors due to which demand for generic drugs are on the rise. Government’s inclination to foster domestic production of most drugs, and various measures to make medicines more accessible to all also promote market growth.

The sales of generic drugs have been increasing since 2015. However, after disruptions in growth caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, the market is set to experience stable to moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Generic drugs are pharmaceutical drugs that have the same chemical composition as that of branded drugs. Hence, they have the same dosage, form, quality, effect or side-effect, strength, intended use, and administration route. As these drugs require low capital investment and low R&D, they are much cheaper than branded drugs.

By therapy area, the market is divided into:

CNS

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Genitourinary/Hormonal

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

By drug delivery, the market is segmented into:

Oral

Injectables

Dermal/Topical

Inhalers

The segments based on distribution channels are:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Market Trends

Generic drugs are gaining ground in Brazil. A rising elderly population, increasing incidences of chronic and complex diseases, the government’s robust investment in healthcare, and initiatives such as the Generic Drug Act in 1999 and the People’s Pharmacy program (Farmácia Popular) have led to increasing demand for these medications. The country’s universal and decentralized health system, the measures taken to make treatment accessible to all, and the substantial cost savings achieved from the use of generic drugs have also positively impacted the generics market.

Brazil has the potential to be a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub for Latin America. However, it heavily relies on the imports of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) from China and India for generic drug production due to low costs, cheap labour, utilities, and low environmental compliance costs. The COVID-19 pandemic has further underlined this dependency. If Brazil manufactures APIs domestically, it would have to bear high labour costs and higher taxes, which would likely turn the production of APIs to be very expensive. There is an urgent need to lower its dependency on inputs from abroad, and it is likely that the in the long run, the region will increase local pharmaceutical and API production to reduce its reliance.

There are many international and domestic players active in the pharmaceutical market. Generic drugs are mostly produced by domestic players, while patented drugs by non-domestic players. Some of the key domestic companies include Ache Laboratories, Eurofarma, Hypera Pharma, and EMS Pharma, while international companies include Bayer, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, etc.

Recently, the Institute of Drug Technology in Brazil (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) started producing the first generic drug in the region for the treatment of chronic liver infection caused by the virus hepatitis B. This comes after the partnership with the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) undertaken in 2019. Prior to this, the drug was imported from the US.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hypermarcas S.A., Sanofi Group, EMS S.A., Eurofarma Laboratórios S.A., Sandoz, Ache Laboratories, União Química Farmacêutica Nacional S.A., etc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

