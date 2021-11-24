Mexico Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Gaining Traction Due to Government Regulations and Various Incentives to Promote Sales

El nuevo informe de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado Mexicano de Vehículos Eléctricos Híbridos, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026’, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado de vehículos eléctricos híbridos de México, evaluando el mercado según el tipo de propulsión, tipo de configuración, tipo de vehículo, fuente de energía, y regiones. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Mexico Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the hybrid electric vehicles market in Mexico, assessing the market based on propulsion type, configuration type, vehicle type, power source and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The hybrid electric vehicle market in Mexico is at an early stage of its development; however, it is gaining traction as there is a rising inclination towards alternative fuel vehicles due to a significant increase in traffic and pollution levels. The increasing initiatives and regulations by the Mexican government to reduce air pollution and promote ecological mobility solutions in the city are major factors contributing to the sales of hybrid and electric cars in the region. The growing environmental concerns and rising prices of gasoline also promote the adoption of HEVs for sustainable development. Moreover, technological advancements, improving charging infrastructure and the targets for emission cuts coupled with plans to replace conventional passenger cars will further propel market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A vehicle that is powered by a combination of a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system connected with an electric propulsion system is known as a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). It works on the principle of regenerative resistance and uses energy stored in the system. HEVs are much more efficient and reduce maintenance costs with minimal emissions compared to cars with a combustion engine.

By propulsion type, the market is divided into:

Full Hybrids

Mild Hybrids

Plug-in Hybrids

Others

Based on configuration type, it is segmented into:

Series HEV

Parallel HEV

Combination HEV

By vehicle type, the industry is categorised into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

According to power source, it is bifurcated into:

Stored Electricity

On-Board Electric Generator

Key regions covered in the study include:

Baja California

Northern Mexico

The Bajío

Central Mexico

The Pacific Coast

The Yucatan Peninsula

Market Trends

Mexico seeks to implement mobility solutions that are more ecological in different cities. The use of hybrid and electric vehicles will, without a doubt, reduce the emission of pollutants and aid in achieving the goal of sustainable development much faster.

The growing environmental awareness is influencing many people to shift towards clean energy sources. The increasing degree of concern about ecological and sustainability issues, especially among the millennial generation, drives people to lean towards hybrid models. Furthermore, various incentives and user benefits for hybrid or electric vehicles and the active promotion of new technologies for the environment by governments and companies are also significant factors driving the adoption of HEVs. Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Jalisco are the top 3 states where a high number of hybrid or electric vehicle sales have been registered.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Renault SA

Others

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

