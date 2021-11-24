Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The rising demand for knowledge-based medical devices is driving the global “Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Intraoperative Mode, Preoperative Mode), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pain Management Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Comprehensive data management of the anesthesia information management system is a factor fueling demand and enabling growth of the global anesthesia information management system market.

Plexus Technology Group’s Innovative Anesthesia EMR Will Encourage Market Growth

Plexus Technology Group, LLC (Plexus TG), a leading anesthesia information management system (AIMS) provider company, has revealed Anesthesia Touch™ a Plexus TG’s anesthesia EMR solution at ASA’s Conference. Anesthesia Touch™ offers practitioners a simple effective coding module with full access to CPT and ICD-10 with intersection to anesthesia information management system codes. The new system is expected to contribute to the global anesthesia information management systems growth owing to the preference to select codes at the time of care. Further, the partnerships of key players for cloud-based anesthesia information management system is also predicted to facilitate growth of the global anesthesia information management systems market. For instance, AnesthesiaOS collaborated with Medac Inc., to offer seamless billing integration. Medical Information Records LCC is a maker of AnesthesiaOS, a cloud-based Anesthesia Information Management System. The aforementioned factors combined are expected to contribute to the anesthesia information management systems shares.

Increasing Utilization of Decision Making Systems Will Enable Growth in North America

Geographically, the global anesthesia information management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global anesthesia information management systems market in 2018 and is predicted to lead during the forecast period. The rising demand for improved patient treatment database systems and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to surgical procedures are factors supporting the growth in the region. In addition, rising emphasis on the utilization of data analytics and decision making systems in the healthcare sector, limitations on conventional anesthesia dosage tracking system, improved nurse education and improved healthcare facilities are some of the factors boosting the anesthesia information management systems growth in North America. Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the growing need for real-time intraoperative medical systems. Furthermore, access to patient’s historical records and the need for precise recording systems are factors expected to further aid growth of the region.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global anesthesia information management systems market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cerner Corporation, DOCUSYS AE, Flexicare Medical Limited, Ambu A/S, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Surgical Information Systems, iMDsoft, Fukuda Denshi, Inc, and others.

