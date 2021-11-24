ECG Devices Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease around the world is driving the global ECG devices market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ECG Devices Market” ,Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Wearable Holter Monitor, Portable Handheld ECG, Lead), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Diagnostic centers, Specialty Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”Rising demand for cost-effective ECG devices for diagnosis is a factor predicted to support the growth of the global ECG devices market.
Launch of Next-Gen ICM by Abbott Will Stimulate Growth
Abbott, an American healthcare company launched a new, smarter heart monitor for better arrhythmia detection after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The next-generation Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), combines smartphone connectivity and constant remote monitoring to track unpredictable heart rhythm problems for a fast and accurate diagnosis.
The launch of the paperclip-sized implantable device, Confirm Rx ICM is predicted to aid ECG devices growth owing to the first-ever technology in the new device that allows syncing with the smartphone via Bluetooth therefore, transmitting information to the physician to help identify irregular heartbeats instantaneously.Furthermore, approval from the FDA for innovative ECG devices by key players is also expected to promote growth of the global ECG devices market. For instance, CardioComm Solutions, Inc., received clearance from FDA to use HeartCheck CardiBeat handle head ECG device which is used to heartbeat monitoring and also received approval to use GEM mobile ECG app.
Key segmentation:
By Product
- Wearable Holter Monitor
- Portable Handheld ECG
- Lead
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Diagnostic centers
- Specialty Clinics
By Geography
- North America (the U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.
- Schiller AG
- Opto Circuits Limited
- Medtronic
- Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
- Bionet
- Cardiac Science
- Midmark Corporation
- Cardionet Inc.
- Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Growing Geriatric Population Will Support Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, the global ECG devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to dominate the ECG Devices market during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of cardiovascular disease, growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle.
Increasing awareness among healthcare organizations about the benefits of using novel technologies for early diagnostic of cardiac-related issues is also predicted to foster growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric patient pool and rising investments by government organizations for providing better healthcare infrastructure. Rising adoption of innovative technology in emerging nations such as China and India is also predicted to boost the global ECG devices market during the forecast period.
Some of the major companies that are present in the global ECG devices market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd., Schiller AG, Opto Circuits Limited, Medtronic, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Bionet, Cardiac Science, Midmark Corporation, Cardionet Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc. among others
