Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as kidney problems, diabetes, neurological diseases, and others are driving the global sexual dysfunction treatment market predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled ”Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Arousal Disorder, Penetration Disorder, Female Orgasmic Disorder), By Therapy (Estrogen Therapy, Androgen Therapy, Others), By Age (25 Years, 25-40 Years, Above 40 Years) and Geography Forecast Till 2026.”. This report focusses on major factors restricting and driving the growth of the female sexual dysfunction treatment market during the forecast period, 2018 to 2026.

As per the report, the age group of 40 years and above is dominating the current female sexual dysfunction treatment market and anticipated to continue doing so in the coming years. This is attributable to the wide adoption of unhealthy lifestyle resulting in hormonal imbalance, further leading to sexual dysfunction.

Awareness Programs Supported and Conducted by Government to Help Asia Pacific Market Register Faster Growth

Fortune Business Insights predicts North America and Europe female sexual dysfunction treatment market to exhibit strong growth. This is on account of the lifestyle adopted by its residents and rise in the number of the aging population. Besides this, the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, alcoholism, and other habits are leading to the prevalence of sexual dysfunction in women. This is likely to remain the same helping both regions continue dominating the market collectively in future.

On the other side, the female sexual dysfunction treatment market in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow at faster rate on account of rising awareness about sexual diseases, and the availability of treatment facilities, especially in developing nation such as China, and India. Additionally, governments are also initiating various awareness programs about female sexual dysfunction and increasing the funds on the betterment of healthcare infrastructure and facilities, and this will help the market in Asia Pacific register faster growth rate in the forecast period.

New Drug Approvals to Bode Well for Market Players

Companies are focussing on major strategies such as new product launches, company collaborations, and merger and acquisitions for gaining the lion’s share in the market. For instance, a new drug application (NDA) of a first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor called bremelanotide by AMAG Pharmaceuticals was accepted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This drug is meant to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorders (HSDD) among premenopausal women. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the market as well for company portfolio in future.

Some of the companies functioning in the global female sexual dysfunction treatment market are Cipla Inc., Pfizer, Inc., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Apricus Biosciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, plc., and others.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market Report:

Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline, plc.

Pzer, Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Key Segmentation of Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market:

By Type

Arousal Disorder

Penetration Disorder

Female Orgasmic Disorder

By Therapy

Estrogen Therapy

Androgen Therapy

By Age

25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of

Europe)

Asia Pacic (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia

Pacic)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East &

Africa)

