Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as AIDS and hepatitis is predicted to fuel demand for medical nonwoven disposables, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Surgical Products, Wound Dressings, Incontinence Products), By Material (Natural, Synthetic), By End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Consumer & Home Healthcare, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026 Increasing demand for clean, sanitary and disposable products is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

The growing cases of AIDS and hepatitis is predicted to contribute positively to the medical non-woven disposables market size. The increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to bolster growth of the market. The growing adoption of advanced home healthcare products and growing R&D investment by key players is predicted to boost the medical non-woven disposables market trends — the stringent regulations implemented by hospitals to maintain sanitation and cleanliness will also stimulate growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for nonwoven products such as facial masks, gowns, drapes, gloves, and wipes is expected to enable growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing number of transmitting diseases such as hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and surgical site infections (SSIs) are likely to fuel demand for medical nonwoven disposables in the foreseeable future.

The report on the medical non-woven disposables market size focuses on demonstrating a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the noteworthy developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.

Leading Players operating in the Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Molnlycke Health Care

Ahlstrom Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Aktiebolaget SCA

Domtar Corporation

and others.

Growing Geriatric Population to Augment Growth in North America

Geographically, the global medical non-wove disposables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population and the increasing number of surgeries is predicted to aid the growth of the market. The rising awareness about improved hygienic habits among the people and strict safety regulations adopted by the hospitals will further create growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The technologically advanced biodegradable adult diapers and gender-specific diapers designed to deliver patient comfort is a vital factor predicted to stimulate the growth of the market. The growing initiative taken by the government and private organizations for spreading awareness about personal hygiene and infectious diseases is predicted to aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.

Segmentation of the Global Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market:

By Product

Surgical Products

Wound Dressings

Incontinence Products

By Material

Natural

o Cotton

o Linen

Synthetic

o Polypropylene

o Polyester

o Polyethylene

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Consumer & Home Healthcare

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

