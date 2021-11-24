Polyethersulfone Dialyzer Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global “polyethersulfone dialyzer market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing number of health reimbursement facilities for dialysis. According to Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Polyethersulfone Dialyzer Market” , Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Low Permeability Polyethersulfone Dialyzer, High Permeability Polyethersulfone Dialyzer), By Disease Indication (Chronic Kidney Diseases, End-stage Renal Diseases, Diabetes, Hypertension, Renal Failure), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the global market will witness growth during the forecast period owing to an increasing demand for hemodialysis, surge in homecare dialysis services, and rising adoption of hollow membrane.

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disorders to Propel the Chronic Kidney Disease Segment

In terms of disease indication, the global polyethersulfone dialyzer market is grouped into diabetes, renal failure, chronic kidney diseases, hypertension, end-stage renal diseases, and others. Out of these, the chronic kidney disease segment is anticipated to acquire a large portion of the global market in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of government initiatives, such as kidney disease outcomes quality and rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases.

Leading Players operating in the Polyethersulfone Dialyzer Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medical, Inc.,

Serumwerk Bernburg AG,

Baxter,

Dialife Group,

Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific Limited,

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.,

NxStage,

Farmasol,

NIPRO,

Medica S.p.A.,

other key market players

Increasing Number of Active Government Interventions to Favor Growth in Europe

The global polyethersulfone dialyzer market is geographically segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to exhibit growth during the forecast period at a fast pace. This growth is likely to occur because of well-planned health reimbursement for dialysis.

Moreover, the National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Diseases had released a report of the U.S. renal data system. The report concluded that the U.S., Jalisco, and Taiwan possessed the highest number of people suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the year 2015. The rates were 76, 411, and 378 patients per million populations. It is one of the significant factors contributing to the polyethersulfone dialyzer market growth during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific and North America. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness notable growth in the coming years due to a rise in the number of government programs and interventions as well as high rates of kidney disorders.

Launch of New Products and On growing FDA Approvals to Increase

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a producer of innovative therapies, services, and products for kidney diseases, based in Germany, announced the launch of its latest dialysis machine named 4008A in January 2019. The launch of this machine is meant to enhance accessibility to life-sustaining and cost-effective dialysis treatment for those patients who reside in emerging countries and are in an urgent requirement for dialysis. The machine was deployed in India and the other countries in the Asia Pacific are likely to follow the feat during the forecast period. B. Braun Melsungen AG, a medical and pharmaceutical device company, headquartered in Germany, announced that the FDA has approved Diacap Pro, the company’s hemodialyzer in August 2017. Diacap Pro aids in eliminating excess fluids and wastes from the patient’s blood.

Earlier, in 2016, B. Braun Melsungen AG had announced the launch of its next-generation dialyzer called Xevonta in the U.S. market. Xevonta helps in refining clearance performance by expelling toxins from the patient’s blood. For performing this function, the machine uses its advanced membrane technology. The National Kidney Foundation, a voluntary health organization, headquartered in New York, had published an updated version of the KDOQI clinical practice guideline for hemodialysis adequacy. It was released to provide improved care for the patients.

Segmentation of the Global Polyethersulfone Dialyzer Market

By Product Type

Low Permeability Polyethersulfone Dialyzer

High Permeability Polyethersulfone Dialyzer

By Disease Indication

Chronic Kidney Diseases

End-stage Renal Diseases

Diabetes

Hypertension

Renal Failure

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

