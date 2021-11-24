Mobility Devices Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Mobility Devices Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast 2021 To 2027 is latest report published on “Global Mobility Devices Market” by Fortune Business Insights. The global robotaxi market size was USD 8.75 billion in 2018. The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with robotaxi witnessing a positive demand across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global commercial vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing IT sector and rapid industrialization across the globe will emerge in favor of market growth.

Mobility Devices Top Companies Analyzed in the report:

MEYRA GmbH

Permobil

Sunrise Medical Limited

Invacare Corporation

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Ottobock

Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above and other valuable market information in its recent report, titled “Mobility Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walking Aids, and Others); By End-user (Personal Users and Institutional Users); and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, which states that the value of this market was at USD 8.75 billion in 2018. The report also provides:

Exhaustive research into profiles of market players, their strategies, and their product offerings;

Meticulous study of the different market segments;

In-depth analysis of the factors driving and challenging the market; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional developments shaping the market.

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Mobility Impairment Disorders to Drive the Market

The older population around the globe is continuously growing at an unprecedented rate. Aging decreases the ability to move and reduces the ability to perform physical tasks to maintain independent functioning among the elderly population. The growing older population count is likely to increase the percentage usage of mobile devices during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the global population aged 60 years or over was around 962 million and is projected to reach about 2.1 billion by 2050.Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cerebral palsy, and muscular dystrophy among every age group is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices during the forecast period.

