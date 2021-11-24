Nurse Call Systems Market Industry Growth Rate and Market Forecasts to 2027| Key Players

Nurse Call Systems Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast 2021 To 2027 is latest report published on “Global Nurse Call Systems Market” by Fortune Business Insights. The global robotaxi market size was USD 1.18 billion in 2018. The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with robotaxi witnessing a positive demand across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global commercial vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 2.79 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing IT sector and rapid industrialization across the globe will emerge in favor of market growth.

Nurse Call Systems Top Companies Analyzed in the report:

Ascom

Hillrom

Johnson Controls

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.s

BEC GmbH

Azure Healthcare Services, LLC

Cornell Communications, Inc

TekTone Healthcare Communications

GD Systems

Covid-19 Pandemic Impact:

According to this report Global Nurse Call Systems Sector will rise from Covid-19 pandemic impact at moderate growth rate during 2021 to 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented economic uncertainty in the business world. While some businesses are in a relatively insulated due to low exposure, many others have been unable to escape the effects of the pandemic and are struggling financially. We aim to provide businesses with thoroughly researched market intelligence reports regarding this crisis so that they can formulate well-informed market strategies.

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure in the U.S. to Favor Growth in North America

The global nurse call systems market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these regions, North America is expected to lead the global nurse call systems market during the forecast period. The region had acquired a revenue of USD 445.4 million in the year 2018.

The growth is attributed to the rapid penetration and acceptance of nurse call systems by numerous healthcare organizations, namely, nursing centers and hospitals. Moreover, a rise in geriatric population and growing healthcare expenditure in the U.S. are likely to impact the nurse call systems market growth positively in North America.

