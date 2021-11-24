Medical Equipment Financing Market Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

The global medical equipment financing market size is predicted to reach USD 210.46 billion by 2027 owing to the advent of technological innovations in medical equipment. With the continuous advancement in medical technology, it has become a necessity to opt for the best-in-class medical equipment for excellent healthcare services. However, advanced diagnostic systems are expensive and are difficult for medical practitioners and hospitals to afford through their funds. There arises the need for medical equipment funding with low monthly installments and flexible loan models. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Medical Equipment Financing Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 102.30 billion in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 9.5% between the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-equipment-financing-market-102731

List of Players Operating in this Market include:

National Funding

First American Equipment Finance

HDFC Bank Ltd

Hero FinCorp

Blue Bridge Financial, LLC.

TIAA Bank

SMC

Other Players

Market Drivers

Advent of Artificial Intelligence into Medical Sector will Add Impetus to Market

Various factors are responsible for the medical equipment financing market growth. These include the increasing number of diagnostic tests, patient monitoring, and increasing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Besides this, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is also boosting the market. This, coupled with the rising need to provide advance medical care to patients and the need for therapeutic equipment such as ventilators, dialysis machines, ICU equipment, and others, is further expected to aid in the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, factors such as high expenditure for maintaining hospital equipment may cause a decline in the medical equipment financing market as investors may be more inclined on maintaining the already bought equipment rather than investing in a new one. This may pose a major challenge to the overall market. Furthermore, the current pandemic of COVID-19 has had a major impact all over the world resulting in a lack of medical equipment and hospital staff altogether. Nevertheless, funds raised for ailing to the patients fighting the coronavirus may pose a major help to the world and add a boost to the market as well. This, coupled with the advent of artificial intelligence into the medical sector and the help provided by robot assistants in medical diagnostic procedures are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

North America will Dominate Market with Continuous Investment in Medical Equipment

Geographically, North America held the dominant medical equipment financing market share with a revenue of USD 45.93 billion generated in 2019. This is owing to the highest finance rate for medical equipment in the region, coupled with continuous investments in medical equipment and infrastructures in the region. Europe ranks second in the market on account of the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence technology-based medical equipment financing and developing healthcare infrastructure investments. Asia Pacific is likely to register steady growth in the forecast period on account of emerging finance industries, developing healthcare infrastructure, and medical facilities in the region especially in the emerging nations.

Related Reports:

Biomarkers Market Demand

Biomarkers Market Key Players

Biomarkers Market Business Opportunities

Biomarkers Market Analysis

Biomarkers Market Growth

Biomarkers Market Trends

Biomarkers Market Share

Biomarkers Market Size

Biomarkers Market

Biomarkers Market Industry

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245