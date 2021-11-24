Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

The Global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market to gain from increasing incidences of genetic mutation. Recently Fortune Business Insights, published a report titled, “Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors), Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), Route of Administration (IV, Subcutaneous), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025.”

Request Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hereditary-angioedema-treatment-market-100164

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report:

CSL Behring

Shire Plc.

Pharming Group NV

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Attune Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adverum

Other prominent players

According to the report, the hereditary angioedema treatment market in North America was valued at US$ 1752.2 Mn in 2017. The growth witnessed is attributable to the high prevalence of hereditary angioedema in the region. North America may remain dominant in the global market through the forecast period (2018-2025) also. Presence of an established healthcare system and increasing healthcare expenditure are a few factors anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the hereditary angioedema treatment market in North America.

The report also predicts the market in the Asia Pacific to witness impressive growth. Increasing medical tourism in nations such as China and India will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the region. Besides this, an increasing number of product innovations in the region backed by the high presence of hereditary angioedema drugs manufacturers will give tailwinds to the growth witnessed by the hereditary angioedema treatment market.

C-1 Esterase Inhibitor Segment to Dominate Global Market During Forecast Period

In terms of drug class, the C-1 esterase inhibitor is the most popular drug and dominated the global hereditary angioedema treatment market in 2017. The segment accounted for 61.3% of the global market in 2017. The trend is unlikely to change during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the drug’s reliability among patients and practitioners.

Related Reports:

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Competitive Landscape

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Demand

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Key Players

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Business Opportunities

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Analysis

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]