Injectable Drug Delivery Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global injectable drug delivery market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 12.9% to reach USD 1,251.28 billion by the end of 2027 owing to the increasing prevalence of various diseases and the need for easy drug delivery to various target sites. Injectable drug delivery helps to provide effective drug delivery experience with speedy delivery. It is also considered as one of the most efficient routes of administration, thus ensuring improved patient experience. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-filled syringes, Auto- injectors, Pen Injectors, and Wearable), By Product Type (Freeze-dried Products, Injectable Sterile Products), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 483.45 billion in the year 2019 and the forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has left us in a world of outcry and devastation. The healthcare sector is overburdened with more number of patients than the number of beds available. Most businesses are at a temporary halt while some others are going an extra mile to generate enough revenue so as to make the midnight oil burn. The coronavirus pandemic has affected the world economy at large and we are all hoping for a remedy – an antidote to fight this disease will soon be invented so that we can go back to our normal life.

Fortune Business Insights is offering special analytical reports on different markets that are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports will help investors study the complete evaluations of the market, and current situation, and accordingly chalk out plans to gain maximum revenue in the coming years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Awareness about Minimal Invasive Treatment Mode to Add Impetus

The rising geriatric population and their vulnerability to various diseases stand as key factors boosting the global injectable drug delivery market growth. This, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disorders, and others will also add impetus to the market. Moreover, clinical studies and the adoption of innovative products for drug delivery are expected to boost the market growth. The current COVID-19 pandemic that has propelled the intensity of casualty cases in medical centers all over the world is also aiding in the expansion of the market.

On the contrary, factors such as high cost of the devices and the lack of adequate reimbursement policies may hamper the market growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatment methods and their ascending success rate are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment

Injectable Sterile Products Segment Earned Highest Share Owing to Better Storability

The market was dominated by the injectable sterile products segment in 2019 as per segmentation by product. This is because they are generally preferred in hospitals and clinics for treating complex diseases, have better storable property, and are pathogen free.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Focusing on Novel Product Development for Better Revenue Generation

The competitive nature of the market for injectable drug delivery is consolidated in nature with a handful of players covering significant shares. These include companies such as SHL Medical AG, BD, and Insulet Corporation. However, the entry of more players in the coming years will result in the fragmented nature of the market. The major objective of the players is to engage in research and development of novel advanced injectable drug delivery products such as wearable, bluetooth equipped devices, and others to maintain their position. On the other hand, they are looking forward to intensify the overall competition.

Major Industry Developments of the Market for Injectable Drug Delivery include:

November 2017 – A new drug delivery system called the SMARTDOSE was introduced by West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. for treating patients with heart issues.

July 2019 – A new auto-injector drug for Humira was launched by Eisai Co. Ltd. and AbbVie to treat autoimmune diseases.

Some of the Key Players of this Market include:

Gerresheimer AG (Germany, Europe)

BD (New Jersey, U.S)

Insulet Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S)

Ypsomed AG (Switzerland, Europe)

SHL Medical AG (Switzerland, Europe)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, U.S)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S)

Elcam Medical (Israel, Middle East)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

Others

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Diseases – For Key Countries, 2019 New Product Launch Overview of Technological Advancements In Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Conventional Injectables Pre-filled Syringes Auto-injectors Pen-injectors Wearable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Freeze-dried Products Injectable Sterile Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Homecare Settings Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue..

