Wheelchair Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global wheelchairs market is set to gain impetus from the rising prevalence of physical disabilities amongst adults and children. According to the World Report on Disability (WRD), published in 2011 by the World Bank and World Health Organization (WHO), around 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability and approximately 110-190 million people possess difficulties in functioning. Fortune Business Insights™ recently published a report, titled, “Wheelchairs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Manual & Powered), By Application (Standard Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, and Others) End-user (Personal User and Institutional User) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” In the report, the company mentions that the wheelchairs market size is projected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, the market stood at USD 4.73 billion in 2018.

What Does This Report Contain?

Outline of the current wheelchairs market trends and future scenarios to determine the overall potential for achieving robust foothold in the market.

Extensive information about the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Regional analysis to help our clients in understanding the key investment areas.

North America to Dominate Stoked by Presence of Key Manufacturers

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, North America is set to lead the market in the coming years. The region acquired USD 1.98 billion wheelchairs market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the upsurging geriatric population, as well as the rising number of people affected by various mobility impairment disorders. Besides, in the U.S., several pre-existing major mobility devices manufacturers are expected to contribute to the market growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would experience a speedy growth owing to the increasing cases of accidental injuries. Combined with this, the surging incidence of developmental disabilities in children would also augment growth in this region. As per the ‘World Population Ageing 2017’ report by the United Nations (UN), the number of people above the age of 60 years in this region, is estimated to upsurge to nearly 1.3 billion in 2050 from 549 million in 2017. It would also affect the market positively in Asia Pacific.

IIT Madras & Phoenix Launch Standing Wheelchair; Intel & Hoobox Unveil Wheelie 7 Kit

Industry giants present in the market are persistently striving to create new products and launch them to gain more wheelchairs market share during the forthcoming years. They are also focusing on collaborating with other prominent companies to expand their product portfolio. Below are two of the key industry developments:

November 2019 : Phoenix Medical Systems, a medical device manufacturer based in Tamil Nadu, collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, to design a ‘standing wheelchair.’ It allows a differently able person to incline between sitting and standing positions independently. The wheelchair is named ‘Arise’ and it costs Rs 15,000. It is available in the market in four sizes, namely, extra-large, large, medium, and small.

: Phoenix Medical Systems, a medical device manufacturer based in Tamil Nadu, collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, to design a ‘standing wheelchair.’ It allows a differently able person to incline between sitting and standing positions independently. The wheelchair is named ‘Arise’ and it costs Rs 15,000. It is available in the market in four sizes, namely, extra-large, large, medium, and small. December 2018: Hoobox Robotics, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology, teamed up with Intel, an American multinational corporation, to develop the latest Wheelie 7 kit. It is an AI-based technology that aids the disabled users in controlling a motorized wheelchair by facial expressions. It produces real-time data to evaluate the movement of the wheelchair with the help of a special machine learning algorithm.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the reputed companies present in the wheelchairs market. They are as follows:

Ottobock

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Carex Health Brands

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

Sunrise Medical Limited

Other key market players

