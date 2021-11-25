North America Surface Cleaner Market To Be Driven By Influx Of New Entrants In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Surface Cleaners Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America surface cleaners market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, product, composition, distribution channel and countries. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9.8 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13 billion

The main drivers for the sales of surface cleaners, generally, are population size, industrial infrastructure, supply chains and general awareness of health. However, in the historical period 2016-2020, the lockdowns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive need for disinfectants as more and more people tried to keep their surroundings sanitised. With a massive rise in demand, but supply chains being disrupted, there was a supply shortage, which has incentivised entry of new players in the market. The demand of surface cleaners is expected to be very high for the next few years, and the rise in the sales of the surface cleaners is expected to be consistent over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Surface cleaners are used for maintaining hygiene on a particular surface in different locations, whether in homes, laboratories, industries, or restaurants. They are available in different forms like powders, sprays, bleaches, and solvents, and can be used for specific purposes like stain removal, general cleaning, and disinfection. The majority of sales in North America happen in the USA, owing to its higher population as compared to Canada.

Surface cleaners can be divided into two types:

Natural

Synthetic

The market may be classified by form as follows:

Liquid

Powder

Wipes

Others

On the basis of product, the market may be segmented into:

Floor Cleaner

Specialised Cleaner

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Others

It may be differentiated by composition as follows:

Quaternary Ammonium

Alcohols

Chlorine

Hydrogen peroxide

Others

The market may be differentiated by distribution channel into:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

The regional markets are present in these countries:

United States

Canada

Market Trends

The entry of new players in the market is expected to keep a competitive sentiment in the industry, whilst being an advantage for the consumers. E-commerce has also played a role in the expansion of the industry as more people have preferred to order from the safety of their houses rather than go to physical stores to shop. It is expected that with increasing research, more surface cleaners will be able to have natural products and be health-friendly, as well as serving multiple roles. The rise of digital marketing, coupled with the lockdowns, are expected to play a major role in the sales of surface cleaners.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-surface-cleaners-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Unilever PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, The Clorox Company, and Colgate-Palmolive Company, amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

