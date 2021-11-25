Global Atrophic Scar Treatment Market Is Expected To Be Driven By The Rising Prevalence Of Skin Disorders In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Atrophic Scar Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global atrophic scar treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.3 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.63 billion

The global atrophic scar treatment market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of skin disorders and increasing concerns about aesthetic appearance. The market growth opportunities in both developing and developed are likely to grow during the forecast period. Further, the demand for anti-ageing treatments, advanced skin treatment alternatives, and increasing awareness of personal care product are also contributing factors for the market growth. Additionally, the growing economies leading to increased healthcare expenditure by the governments across the globe and an increase in disposable incomes of the consumers is expected to push the market growth further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Atrophic scar treatment is the treatment for atrophic scars, which are indentations in the skin formed due to improper healing of skin tissue. They are generally formed due to chickenpox or severe acne.

By product type, the market can be segmented into:

Topical Scar Products

Gels

Creams

Oils

Others

Laser

CO2 Laser

Pulsed Dye Laser

Others

Surface Treatment

Injectable

Others

Based on distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Drug Stores

Online

Others

The regional markets for atrophic scar treatment include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America holds one of the largest shares in the global atrophic scar treatment market. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to grow significantly in the given forecast period. Latin America is also projected to display a rapid increase in market share. Brazil is expected to be one of the leading regional markets for atrophic scar treatment in Larin America. Additionally, the growing demand for cosmetic treatments globally is also adding to the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Candela Corporation, Lumenis Ltd, Suneva Medical Inc, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

