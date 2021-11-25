Global Contraceptive Drugs Market to Reach US$ 20,200.5 Mn, Rising Incidence of Unwanted Pregnancies Guarantees Growth

The rising prevalence of unwanted pregnancies is boosting the global contraceptive drugs market. In a report, titled “Contraceptive Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oral, Injectable, Patches), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs) and Geography Forecast till 2025” Fortune Business Insights identifies various factors enabling growth in the market.

According to the report, the global contraceptive drugs market is anticipated to rise at 5.8% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 20,200.5 Mn by 2025 from US$ 13,097.7 Mn in 2017. Remarkably improving access to contraceptive pills around the world is a key factor propelling growth in this market.

Some of the players operating in the global contraceptive drugs market are

Agile Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry

Bayer AG

Mylan

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Novartis AG

Rising Abortion Rates to Create Demand for Contraceptive Drugs

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S., oral contraceptive pills are given free of cost to women in the U.S. Such regulations favor the growth of the contraceptive drugs market. Increasing government initiatives to reduce infant mortality due to early pregnancies will increase the demand for oral contraceptives. Contraceptive drugs not only help to control unwanted pregnancies but also reduce the number of abortion and complications associated with the procedure worldwide. As per the World Health Organization, there is an estimated 40 to 50 million abortions every year, corresponding to an approximate of 125,000 abortions per day. To avoid unwanted and unplanned pregnancies, an increasing number of women are opting for contraceptive drugs. This will in turn augment growth in the global market.

Contrary to this, the market for contraceptive drugs may face challenges posed by religious, ethical, and social barriers especially in more conservative regions. Social taboos often discourage the use of contraceptive drugs among women, subsequently adversely impacting the overall market.

Nevertheless, evolving lifestyle and rising awareness are enabling women mitigate aforementioned concerns, in turn supporting the expansion of the contraceptive drugs market. This, coupled with, government initiatives to create awareness around the world is expected to boost the global market in the coming years.

