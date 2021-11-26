Railway Cyber Security Services Market 2028 | Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Industry Overview and Forecast Report

The global railway cyber security services market size is expected to make substantial gains in the forthcoming years owing to the rising presence of startups developing cyber-security solutions for the rail industry. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report, titled “Railway Cyber Security Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Infrastructural, On-board), By Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Data Protection, End Point Protection, and System Administration), By Component Type (Solutions, Services) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027”. Railway operations are becoming increasingly data-driven, underpinned by the necessity to digitize these operations to enhance efficiency and productivity in the rail sector.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/railway-cyber-security-services-market-103556

To serve these emerging needs, several startups have cropped up, offering novel solutions to safeguard railways from plausible cyber-attacks. For example, the Israeli startup, Cervello, has developed a cyber-security platform for railway operators, based on artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, enabling end-to-end visibility of rail infrastructure.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Railway Cyber Security Services Market Report:

Hitachi

General Electric

Nokia Networks

Alstom

Bombardier

Thales

United Technologies

Cisco

IBM

Huawei

Siemens

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/railway-cyber-security-services-market-103556

Modernization of Railway Infrastructures to Propel the Market in Europe

Among regions, Europe is expected to dominate the railway cyber security services market share in the forthcoming years on account of the rapid up-gradation of railway infrastructures in the region. Both private companies and national governments have been investing massively to advance the operational technologies powering the rail industry in Europe. Moreover, the single market of the European Union (EU), which allows uninterrupted transport of goods and people across borders, has intensified the need for holistic, cutting-edge cyber-security systems to protect critical data. In Asia Pacific, the market is set to experience booming growth due to the vast rail networks in the region and the increasing penetration of digital technologies in the rail industry in India and China.

Increasing Number of Data Breaches on Railway Networks to Bolster Market Growth

With the increasing adoption of virtual technologies in the rail industry, railway operations have become the target of frequent cyber-attacks in recent times. For example, in May 2020, Stadler, the Swiss rolling stock manufacturer, faced a malware attack on its IT network, leading to the theft of sensitive customer and operational data. Similarly, C3UK, the network rail and service provider, revealed that its database of nearly 146 million records was exposed online in March 2020. Railway cyber security services have come to the fore to prevent and counter such data infringement and specialists in this space are steadily gaining ground.

For example, the US-based rail cyber-security company, Cyberbit, was recently selected by a major metropolitan rail authority to deploy a comprehensive cyber-security system, covering 150 stations and hundreds of miles of tracks. As railways get equipped with smart technologies, the need for effective data protection solutions will inevitably heighten in this industry.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/railway-cyber-security-services-market-103556

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Alliances between Rail Operators and Key Market Players to Feed Competition

Key players in this market are deepening their engagement with rail operators across different geographies. These partnerships are being further strengthened by the escalating demand for railway cyber security services in the rail sector. In the process, leading companies are able to widen their offerings and diversify their portfolios as well as expand their presence in the international arena.

Industry Development:

February 2020:Nokia and the Japanese rail operator, Odakyu Electric Railway, joined forces to implement an AI-based system to monitor real-time rail crossing. Nokia’s SpaceTime scene analytics, powered by machine learning, is being tested by Odakyu to identify mechanisms to make railroad crossing safer.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fascia Market 2021 Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]