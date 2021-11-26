Exam Room Equipment Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a key factor driving the global exam room equipment market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Exam Room Equipment Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Integrated Diagnostic Systems, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Spirometer, Automated External Defibrillators, Consumables, Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs), Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”Rising emphasis on patient comfort & care is expected to contribute significantly to the global exam room equipment market growth.

According to the report, the rising cases of Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is predicted to boost the global exam room equipment market revenue. For instance, The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in 2017 that 94,000 people died from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) related complications. In addition, the rising emphasis on the presence and maintenance of essential exam room equipment by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will enable growth of the exam room equipment market.

An overview of the exam room equipment industry to assist key players about the recent advancements and improvements in the global exam room equipment market. In addition, the report focuses on providing vital insights and methods to enable companies to strategize their business goals.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Exam Room Equipment Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Exam Room Equipment Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Exam Room Equipment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Cardinal Health

Becton

Dickinson and Company

3M

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic (Covidien)

Launch of Navify Tumor Board 2.0 Will Propel Growth

Roche, a Swiss multinational healthcare company announced the launch of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, the first collaboration product from the partnership of GE Healthcare. Incorporating medical image viewing and storage capabilities with other patient data, the product enables tumour boards – multi-disciplinary teams who determine treatment plans for cancer patients. The launch of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0 is expected to aid growth of the global exam room equipment market during the forecast period because it enables radiologists to upload their patient records to the same dashboard where patient files from other disciplines in the cancer care team are stored. This allows specialist the complete patient diagnostic information in one location.

Furthermore, the launch of new spirometer called the EasyOne Air Spirometer is expected to benefit the global exam room equipment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Henry Schein Medical announced the launch of its new spirometer called the EasyOne Air Spirometer, that enables quicker diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Exam Room Equipment Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Exam Room Equipment Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

