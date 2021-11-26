For 2021 to 2026,Global Beta Pinene Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 1.0%

Beta-Pinene (β-pinene) is a monoterpene, an organic compound found in plants. It is one of the two isomers of pinene, the other being α-pinene. It is colorless liquid soluble in alcohol, but not water. It has a woody-green pine-like smell.

The global Beta Pinene size is estimated to be 305.3 million in 2026 from USD 293.9 million in 2020.And the global Beta Pinene market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% for 2021 to 2026.

The increasing adoption of Beta Pinene is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for vendors. In 2020, Kraton, DRT, Sky Dragon Fine-Chem ranked top 3 of the revenue share in the market.

β-Pinene is a rich natural renewable resource and an important raw material for the perfume industry and synthetic oils. β-Pinene is mainly used to prepare other compounds with certain activity through oxidation and addition reaction of reducing agents. New energy is a trendy material. Through chemical insecticide, it can synthesize the means of species rejection. These components can be used to repel, to repel, to use β-agents, pesticides, pesticide synergists, pharmacological substances and so on.

Beta pinene is used as raw material for the synthesis of synthetic fragrance. They are the most important chemicals in the perfume industry. Beta pinene is also used for the formulation of flavor with tropical and citrus fruits. They are used in flavoring of food, tobacco and many industrial products. Increasing per capita income levels, particularly in the developing regions like India and China are expected to have a positive impact on the demand for fragrances and flavors.

