Global Facial Injectables Market to Witness to Gain Considerable Pace by 2026; Specialty Clinics Are Anticipated to Hold a Notable Amount of Market Share

The rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is one of the key factors driving the global “facial injectables” market. Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled, “Facial Injectables Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Botulinum Toxin Type A, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Particle Polymer Fillers, Poly-L-Lactic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite), by Application (Wrinkle Reduction, Facelift, Lip Enhancement), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that factors such as a rise in the demand for aesthetic beauty, longevity of facial injectables, and affordable costs are projected to propel the growth of global facial injectables market. Besides these, much lesser recovery time after the procedures and a rise in the demand for aesthetic procedures from the geriatric masses contribute to the growth of market.

The report classifies the global facial injectables market into four groups, namely, by end user, by product, by geography, and by application. By end user, the market is further divided into specialty clinics, hospitals, and others. According to Fortune Business Insights, amongst the end user segment, specialty clinics are expected to hold a notable amount of the global facial injectables market.

The main reason for this is modernization which has led to more and more people engaging in antiwrinkle surgeries and facelifts. In terms of product, the market is classified into collagen, botulinum toxin type A, calcium hydroxylapatite, particle polymer fillers, hyaluronic acid, and poly-L-lactic acid. By application, the market is grouped into lip enhancement, wrinkle reduction, facelift, and others.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global facial injectables market are Nestlé Skin Health, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Allergen, Merz Pharma, Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited, Ipsen Pharma, and others.

Availability of Cost-Effective Aesthetic Procedures to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global facial injectables market is divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, North America has been holding the largest share of the global facial injectables market. This is mainly because of a rise in the demand for anti-aging treatments and minimally invasive procedures. Combined with these, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of skin disorders, and availability of low-cost procedures have led in the market growth of North America. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is the fastest growing market of facial injectables due to an ongoing development in healthcare system. Moreover, reduction in social taboo regarding aesthetic procedures, availability of cost-effective procedures, and a rise in the demand for such procedures are anticipated to cause market growth in Asia Pacific. As per the World Health Organization, about 30 countries in Asia Pacific and Africa had a shortage of facial injectables in 2016. It indicated that there is a huge potential for both these countries to exhibit huge growth in global facial injectables market during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Allergen plc, Merz Pharma, and Other Key Players Are Launching Innovative Products to Strengthen their Positions in the Market

Allergan plc, a prominent pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Ireland, launched Juvederm VOLUX, a hyaluronic acid injectable gel in April 2019, at the 17th Aesthetic & Anti-aging Medicine World Congress in Monaco. The gel is formulated to create and restore volume and uses the VYCROSS technology. Practitioners can sculpt a person’s face and jaw area with the help of Juvederm VOLUX. The facial definition can last up to 18 to 24 months. Merz Pharma, an international healthcare company based in Germany, announced the launch of their new product called Belotero Revive, a dermal filler in April 2019. It contains a combination of glycerol and hyaluronic acid and is designed to improve firmness, elasticity, and hydration of the skin. It also aims at improving the appearances of fine facial lines.

