Antithrombin Market Latest Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Applications and Competition Strategies by 2028

Rising demand for Therapeutics segment is prognosticated to emerge dominant among various applications in the global Antithrombin Market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Antithrombin Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026.” According to the study, the global antithrombin market will exhibit a steady CAGR of 4.1% to reach a value of US$ 725.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 490.4 Mn in 2018.

Increasing Prevalence of Hereditary Antithrombin Deficiency to Boost Market

The rising prevalence of medical conditions such as sepsis, hereditary antithrombin deficiency, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the antithrombin market. Among various application types, the therapeutics segment is anticipated to lead the market with a rising number of antithrombin deficiency cases. In 2018, the therapeutics segment accounted for about 95.7% market share and is likely to continue its dominance in the future as Fortune Business Insights analysts say.

However, the high treatment cost of antithrombin may cause end users to opt for cheaper alternatives or supplements. This may hamper the market globally. Again, the developing countries of Asia Pacific may directly opt out of adopting antithrombin treatment because of the high price of this treatment. This may pose a challenge for market players to generate revenue from this region, thus, hampering the overall profit percentage of the market.

