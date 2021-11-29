ENT Scopes Market Research Updates, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

The global ENT scopes market witnesses promising growth on account of the rising need of high-quality and advanced imaging procedures. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ENT Scopes Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Product (Reusable ENT scopes, Disposable ENT scopes), By Application (Rhinology, Otology, Laryngology, Thoracology, Others), By End User (ENT Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic sinusitis, ear infection among others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.0 million people in the U.S. suffer deaths every year due to untimely detection and diagnosis of respiratory illness.

Rapid Adoption of ENT Scopes in North America to Create Ample Growth Opportunities

Regionally, North America was leading the global ENT scopes market in the year 2018. This is ascribable to the rising adoption of ENT endoscopy devices in North America. Furthermore, the demand for ENT scopes is increasing owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, especially in the U.S. This is further encouraging healthcare providers to develop innovative and advanced ENT devices. Moreover, in 2016, around 26.9 million people in the U.S. were suffering from sinusitis, as per the National Centre for Health Statistics.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold strong growth potential for ENT scope market. The increasing per capita income and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries are expected to create attractive growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. Also, respiratory disorders and hearing loss are prevalent in this region, which is increasing the adoption of ENT scope test. These factors are expected to drive the global ENT scopes market during the forecast period.

Recent Product Innovations and Entry of Domestic Players Drive the Market

The demand for minimally-invasive surgical procedures in increasing across the world. This is enabling growth in the market. With this, the need for high-quality and advanced imaging procedures is surging. Spurred by such factors, the ENT scopes market is expected to grow considerably over the next few years. Rising air population is increasing the prevalence of respiratory and chronic illness, thus increasing the adoption of ENMT scope devices.

Recent product innovations and continuous technological developments are contributing to the growth of the market. Technological advancements such as hearing implants and other hearing devices have proven to be beneficial for the industry’s growth. Moreover, recently developed devices for hearing are small in size and can be connected to an ear via thin invisible tubes. Medtronic has developed ENT surgical devices called ontological drills and burns, which offers accuracy in ENT surgeries.

Contrary to this, high costs associated with ENT scope devices may hamper the growth of the market. Never mind this, several new domestic players are paving their way into the ENT scopes market. This is expected to lower the proves of products in the market, which will drive the global market between 2019 and 2026.

Among different ENT scope applications such as Rhinology, Laryngology, Otology, and Thoracology, Otology and Rhinology cover the largest share in the global market. This is mainly on account of the rising incidence of ear and nose disorders.

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global ENT scopes market. These include

Olympus Corporation,

PENTAX Medical,

Lymol Medical,

SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH,

Gowllands Medical Devices,

Parburch Medical Developments Ltd.,

asap endoscopic products GmbH,

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH,

Delmont imaging,

EMOS Technology GmbH,

Richard Wolf GmbH,

SCHINDLER ENDOSCOPE TECHNOLOGIE GMBH,

Arthrex, Inc.,

Teleflex Incorporated.,

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG,

Braun,

Vimex Sp. z o.o.

others

Segmentation of the Global ENT scopes market

By Product

Reusable ENT scopes

Disposable ENT scopes

By Application

Rhinology

Otology

Laryngology

Thoracology

Others

By End User

ENT Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

