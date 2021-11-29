External Defibrillator Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, is latest report on Global External Defibrillator Industry, published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to this report Global External Defibrillator Market to rise at healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate and will reach US$ 6463.0 Mn by 2027. External Defibrillator Market for External Defibrillator is Segmented by Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Schools and other Public Places), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Key Players Operating in The External Defibrillator Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.

Global External Defibrillator Market Highlights:

The External Defibrillator Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the External Defibrillator industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, External Defibrillator market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the External Defibrillator Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Rapid Advancements in Medical Technology to Help the Market Grow in North America

North America is expected to lead the global external defibrillator market owing to the early adoption of the latest technological advancements in healthcare. Moreover, the market in the region was worth US$ 1690.6 Mn in the year 2018. Rising support from governments and favorable schemes on reimbursements are creating growth opportunities for the market in North America. Also, the region is witnessing more number of external defibrillator installations in hospitals and other public places. This, as a result, is likely to reduce fatalities from cardiac arrests and this is why North America holds a prominent share in the global market. The rise in training programs on Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in this region is also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to register considerable growth in the forecast years primarily on account of improvements in healthcare infrastructure. This is further expected to result in increasing accessibility of external defibrillator devices. Also, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in Asia Pacific is likely to stimulate growth of the market.

Advancements Incorporated in External Defibrillators to Offer Faster Treatment Spurs Growth

“The demand for handling cardiovascular patients is growing across the world,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is further expected to lead to innovations in external defibrillators such as the launch of automated external defibrillator (AED),” he added. These AED devices covered 45.9% share in the global market in 2018 owing to their minimal costs. Also, advancements in external defibrillator are expected to enhance the comfort level of patients by delivering a faster treatment.

Rising awareness about defibrillation especially in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) patients enables growth in the market. This is ascribable to several training programs conducted in offices, schools, and some other public places. Growing demand for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to fuel the demand for external defibrillator pacemaker. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the escalations in the development of healthcare industry over the years has offered significant impetus to the market’s growth.

Global External Defibrillator Market Segmentation

By Product

Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Schools and other Public Places

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

