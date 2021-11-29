Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Treatment Market Will Benefit From The Approval Of Glassia By FDA, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising prevalence of “alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency” is expected to aid growth of the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, Bronchodilators, Steroids, Antibiotics), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The emerging guidelines for the treatment and diagnosis of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency will create growth opportunities for the market. As per the report, the rising awareness alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency among general population is expected to have a positive impact on the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market. In addition, potential pipeline products and approval for new innovative drugs is expected to further enable growth of the market.

For instance, FDA approved Glassia, a drug for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency by Kamada Ltd., for self-infusion, enabling patients to self-administer the drug. The launch pf Glassia is predicted to aid the growth of the market.The report intensively analyses the viewpoint of the market with the latest market trends. It also provides a detailed summary of the market dynamics by focusing on the factors impelling growth opportunities in the global market. In addition, the report marks and points out regional analysis and shares ideas that influence market growth. It also shed on industrial development in recent times and offers insights into the same.

Some Of The Major Companies That Are Present In The Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Are:

Grifols S.A.

CSL Limited

Baxter

Kamada Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

and other players.

Increasing Recommendations For Augmentation Therapy Will Boost Growth In North America

Geographically, the global alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In North America, the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is expected to grow during the projected period owing to the rising recommendations for augmentation therapy for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment. For instance, the Clinical Practice Guidelines published in the Journal of the COPD Foundation recommend augmentation therapy for all those who have alpha-associated lung diseases. The alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in the region.

Potential Pipeline Products Will Enable Growth

The rising awareness of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and emerging guidelines for the treatment and diagnosis of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment is expected to contribute positively to the market. The approval of A1AT Genotyping Test by FDA is expected to accelerate AATD treatment market growth. For instance, Grifols, S.A., received FDA approval for A1AT Genotyping Test for the diagnosis of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency serving as an innovative genetic test which will enable precise and early detection. The potential pipeline products by key players is predicted to further propel growth of the market. In addition, the authorization of Respreeza by European Commission is likely to stimulate growth of the market. For instance, the European Commission granted marketing authorization to Respreeza, a drug for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency manufactured by CSL Behring in all European Union.

However, lack of diagnostic methods due to which alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency remains undetected or sometimes misinterpreted as asthma is a major factor predicted to hamper the growth in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market. According to the Alpha-1 Foundation, around 3% of all the people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are likely to have undetected alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which can act as a restraining factor in the growth of the market.

